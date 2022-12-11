Hello,





Cryptocurrency exchange FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried hopes to start a new business to make enough money to pay back victims of the FTX collapse.





Speaking in a luxury complex in the Bahamas to the BBC, the 30-year-old former billionaire denies fraud but said he was "not nearly as competent as I thought I was".





He is due to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee at a hearing about the crypto exchange’s collapse on Tuesday.





In other news, Notre Dame’s uncovered tombs, with two lead sarcophaguses discovered buried under the nave of the Cathedral, have started to reveal their secrets.





Oh, and here are the best memes of 2022.





The Oprah of wedding videos

Inside the SaaS playbook

Gourmet food on-wheels





Here’s your trivia for today: What is the little dot above a lowercase “i” or “j” called?





Leisure

If you catch Vishal Punjabi in Mumbai, he's probably running an errand or two. Point out almost any city on the map and the wedding videographer’s been to it. No surprises since he’s been to 80 countries and counting.





Did you know? He hasn’t been a wedding guest in 12 years!





Weddings, movie stars, and more:





Vishal, who has seen the world of wedding photography go from cheesy to cool, has filmed more than 550 weddings. From Zoho to SuperOps:

He joined Red Chillies Entertainment in 2001. This was a time when shaadi photos and videos were a far cry from what you have today.

Valuable lessons came to him from none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Farah Khan, Bobby Sivan, and a few others in Bollywood.





Investor

﻿SuperOps.ai﻿ is an early-stage startup reinventing the managed service provider space. But Co-founder and CEO Arvind Parthiban’s rendezvous with the SaaS ecosystem started long before he cracked the idea for SuperOps, with decades of experience in scaling SaaS products and steering them to greater heights.





From Zoho to SuperOps:





After graduating from college, Arvind was interviewed at ﻿Zoho﻿ by none other than Girish Mathrubootham (Founder and CEO of Freshworks) and bagged a job as a pre-sales engineer.

In 2014, he quit Zoho and launched Zarget—a conversion rate optimisation solution for SMBs. Despite an excellent start, the startup faced challenges while scaling.

His entrepreneurial spirit forced him to take the plunge and launch another venture. This time it was SuperOps. Initially, Arvind wanted to venture into the IT operations management space. But he realised the immense potential of the MSP market.





Startup

Artisanal foods have seen phenomenal growth in India in recent years but these artisans often run small, locally-owned, sustainable businesses to foster innovation. Now, giving them a platform to showcase and sell their products is Delhi-based startup TheGoodFat.





What’s to eat?





Co-founded by Uditya Sharma and Radhika Kohli in January 2022, TheGoodFat is a customer-centric marketplace that provides visibility and warehousing solutions to over 100 local vendors across India.

The startup's fully air-conditioned gourmet trucks are parked in Gurugram and farmhouses around Delhi, where customers can walk in and buy their gourmet groceries.

It has about 12 categories including bakery, cold cuts, fresh produce, cheese, vegan, keto, baby food, and even pet food.





News & updates

Flying high: Tata Group-owned Air India is close to signing a deal with Boeing to buy up to 150 units of 737 Max, marking the first major aircraft order after the carrier’s privatisation. Air India is likely to place a firm order for 50 737 Max jets with an option to acquire as many as 150.

Tata Group-owned Air India is close to signing a deal with Boeing to buy up to 150 units of 737 Max, marking the first major aircraft order after the carrier’s privatisation. Air India is likely to place a firm order for 50 737 Max jets with an option to acquire as many as 150. Losses galore: Brazil chalked up another disappointing World Cup performance as they exited the tournament in a stunning quarter-final defeat on penalties at the hands of Croatia. It is a loss that will linger as they let victory slip through their fingers shortly before the final whistle.

Brazil chalked up another disappointing World Cup performance as they exited the tournament in a stunning quarter-final defeat on penalties at the hands of Croatia. It is a loss that will linger as they let victory slip through their fingers shortly before the final whistle. Extended weekends: The idea of a four-day or shorter workweek is gaining momentum worldwide — a big thanks to the remote work boom during the pandemic. A recent study from 4 Day Week Global found that employees expressed satisfaction with their overall productivity and performance.





What is the little dot above a lowercase “i” or “j” called?





Answer: A “tittle,” better known as a superscript dot or diacritic dot.





