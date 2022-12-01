Ex-Tiger Global partner John Curtius to raise $1B for new VC fund: Report

John Curtius, a former partner at investment firm ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿, is in talks with institutional investors to raise $1 billion for his new venture fund, Cedar Investment Management.





According to a report by Reuters, the fund will focus on investing in early-stage enterprise software companies in the United States and Europe.





YourStory has not independently verified this report.





After working at Elliott Management, John joined Tiger Global in 2017 and had been running enterprise software investment at the prolific tech investment firm that has $125 billion in assets under management. He left Tiger Global this year in October. According to TechCrunch, John will stay with the investment firm till June 2023.





He has led more than 250 venture investments at Tiger Global, including funding Indian startups like CleverTap, Gupshup, and Innovaccer. Some of his notable deals include security software platform, SentinelOne, and unicorns such as data infrastructure firm, Databricks, and cybersecurity company, Snyk.





He was also recognised earlier this year among '40 under 40' list of influential individuals shaping business compiled by Fortune.