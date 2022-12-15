Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

upGrad's plans for Exampur acquisition fall through

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 14:27:50 GMT+0000
upGrad's plans for Exampur acquisition fall through
In August 2022, the edtech company said that it is acquiring Exampur for an undisclosed amount in a cash-and-share swap deal.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn ﻿upGrad﻿’s acquisition of Exampur, an online learning startup for competitive examinations, has fallen through, CEO Arjun Mohan confirmed on the sidelines of Huddle Global, a conference held by Kerala Startup Mission.


While Arjun did not go into details, he shared that certain things between the companies did not match. Business Standard had earlier reported that the acquisition may hit a roadblock.


"This is very common to happen in an acquisition," he added.


Exampur is yet to respond to a query sent by YourStory.


In August 2022, the edtech company said that it was acquiring Exampur for an undisclosed amount in a cash-and-share swap deal.

ALSO READ
What’s helping upGrad stay on the radar of investor interest and growth

upGrad has acquired 11 startups in the past two and a half years. In the last couple of months, it acquired Delhi-based edtech startup Harappa Education, Bengaluru-based recruitment and staffing firm Wolves, and corporate training startup Centum Training.


Last month, the company revealed its plans to consolidate all its mergers and acquisitions in India into One upGrad, and complete the integration process by March-June 2023. 


Since its inception, the startup has acquired 14 companies under different verticals—upskilling and reskilling programmes, test prep, courses for college students, study abroad segment, and short skilling courses. 


In August this year, upGrad also raised $210 million from ETS Global, Bodhi Tree, Singapore’s Kaizen Management Advisors, and the family offices of Bharti Airtel, Narotam Sekhsaria, and Lakshmi Mittal’s Artian Investments, along with existing investors Temasek, IFC, and IIFL. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Neither a 2-wheeler nor a 3-wheeler: This commercial EV maker’s delivery scooter is in between

Surat-based Renon India wants to power an all-electric future

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups can contribute 4-5% to India's GDP: Report

Automotive aftermarket player myTVS raises Rs 203 Cr in Series C funding

On the road to fitness: beatXP launches smartwatch ‘Exact’

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 15, 2022)

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24