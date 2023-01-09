Menu
Avataar Venture Partners onboards Anirudh Singh as third partner

By Team YS
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 16:11:02 GMT+0000
Avataar Venture Partners onboards Anirudh Singh as third partner
Anirudh Singh was previously with Alpha Wave Global. He will be responsible for investing in growth-stage B2B startups at Avataar.
Avataar Venture Partners, a SaaS and B2B technology-focused growth-stage fund, on Monday said it appointed Anirudh Singh, the former Managing Director at Alpha Wave Global, as its third partner.


Anirudh will be responsible for growth-stage B2B investments and the overall management of the fund as a general partner, the VC fund said in a press release.


During his stint at Alpha Wave Global, Anirudh was responsible for early to late-stage investments across India and Southeast Asia. Previously, he had worked with B Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.


"Having worked closely with Mohan for more than a decade at Norwest Venture Partners and otherwise, I see a natural alignment in our vision for Avataar Venture Partners (AVP) as an investment platform and a platform to support entrepreneurs operationally,” Anirudh said.

ALSO READ
VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

The announcement follows Avataar's launch of its latest fund in October last year, which has a target size of $350 million to focus on global SaaS and B2B tech.


The VC fund has already started investing from its new fund and is undergoing several discussions with companies raising their early growth rounds, including Series C and beyond.


“I have known and worked closely with Anirudh for over a decade now, and having him join us as our third partner is an exciting step forward as we build AVP into a global institution," Mohan Kumar of Avataar said. "While SaaS continues to remain a key sector for us, Anirudh's experience will help us expand our investment focus into other spaces like fintech, agri, trade marketplaces, education, health, and others.”

Edited by Suman Singh

