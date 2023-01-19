Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 14:37:44 GMT+0000
boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22
The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,873 crore for FY 2022 as against Rs 1,314 crore in FY21.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Consumer electronics company ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿ posted it revenue from operations up by 118.67% and its profits down by 20.6% for the financial year ending March 2022.


The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,873 crore for FY 2022 as against Rs 1,314 crore in FY21. Its profit was Rs 68.70 crore when compared to Rs 86.50 crore a year ago, according to Registrar of Companies.


Revenue from the sale of products was the company's major source of income at Rs 2,870.7 crore. Sales from audio products that include wired earphones, wireless earphones, wired headphones, wireless headphones, wireless speakers, and soundbars were at Rs 2,276 crore up by 85.25% from Rs 1,228.6 crore from the previous year.

ALSO READ
Wearable brand Noise reports 126% growth in revenue

Wearables that include smartwatches were at Rs 515.5 crore up by 840.69% from Rs 54.80 crore a year ago


boAt also made sales from cables, charges, men's grooming kits, and gaming equipment at Rs 79.2 crore compared to 30.3 crore in FY21, an increase of 161.39%.


It also reported other operating revenues at Rs 2.14 crore and an interest income of Rs 9.74 crore, taking the total revenue earned to Rs 2,886.4 crore.


On the expense front, boAt reported a total expense of Rs 2,787 crore up by 131.83% from a year ago. Its biggest expense was the cost of materials consumed.


In October, the company raised $60 million from an existing shareholder, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, and a new investor, Malabar Investment.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

Mumbai, here we come!

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes at OTPless
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 19, 2023)

Android dominance: SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

Ritesh Agarwal partners Naropa to give personal grants to four startups

PhonePe, Breathe Well-being, Gullak, and others raise capital

Mumbai, here we come!