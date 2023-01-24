Edtech startup BrightCHAMPS awards stock options worth $1M to 400 teacher partners

Global live-learning platform ﻿BrightCHAMPS﻿ on Tuesday announced that it has awarded stock options worth $1 million to 400 high-performing teacher partners across 25 countries. A majority of them are from India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, Lebanon, and the UAE.





The company plans to award an increasing number of teacher stock options (TSOPs) every year, for the next five years, said a press statement,





“Our faculty—one of the most culturally diverse in the world—is one of our strongest pillars and we’re thrilled to be able to give back to them through this TSOPs initiative," said Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO, BrightCHAMPS.

Founded in 2020 by Ravi Bhushan, an IIT-Varanasi graduate, BrightCHAMPS aims to bridge the gap between school education and children’s real learning needs.

BrightCHAMPS’ methodology relies on play-based learning and includes features such as customised learning journeys, quizzing, and parental dashboards.

Valued at $650 million with a $63-million investment from marquee names across geographies, BrightCHAMPS is operational in over 30 countries, including India, Indonesia, the United States, the UAE, and Southeast Asia.





Amit Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, BrightCHAMPS, said creating avenues for greater financial value for teachers has always been part of the company's long-term financial strategy.





"We were able to evaluate and reward teaching faculty across all four business verticals in this round and look forward to increasing coverage in the coming months," he said.