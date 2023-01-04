Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

upGrad-owned Harappa lays off 30% of its employees: Report

By Sujata Sangwan
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 07:36:22 GMT+0000
upGrad-owned Harappa lays off 30% of its employees: Report
The edtech startup has reportedly laid off approximately 60 employees in the last week of December and the job cuts have primarily been in the content division.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

New Delhi-based edtech startup ﻿Harappa ﻿ Education, which was acquired by Ronnie Screwvala’s ﻿upGrad﻿ last July at a value of Rs 300 crore ($38 million), has reportedly laid off about 60 employees or 30% of its 200-strong workforce.

 

The layoffs were announced in the last week of December and have primarily been in the content division. Affected employees have been told to serve a month's notice, and no other severance benefits have been offered to them, Business Today reported.

This is the first phase of layoffs, the report further added, and there could be more.

YourStory has reached out to the company for further queries and is awaiting a response.

ALSO READ
upGrad's plans for Exampur acquisition fall through

Co-founded by Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh in 2018, Harappa has over 600,000 learners and 200 enterprise clients. Its programmes focus on cognitive, social, and behavioral skills. 


In September 2022, upGrad invested an additional Rs 320 crore (nearly $40 million) in the platform to create Harappa Global School of Leadership to strengthen its soft-skill and leadership offering for working professionals. 


“We plan on launching the Leadership School globally with a focus on the mature and paying market in the US, in six months’ time. We will take a business-to-business (B2B) approach for the US market,” Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder at upGrad, told YourStory in an earlier conversation.


Since its inception, upGrad has acquired 14 companies under different verticals—upskilling and reskilling programmes, test prep, courses for college students, study abroad segment, and short skilling courses.


However, the acquisition of Exampur, an online learning startup for competitive examinations, fell through last December.


In November, IPO-bound upGrad also announced plans to consolidate all its mergers and acquisitions in India into One upGrad, and complete the integration process by March-June 2023. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10 pc of Rs 1,337.76 cr penalty; admits appeal for hearing

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

Data literacy, culture, strategy – how to succeed as a data-driven organisation

BK Modi Group plans to invest $1B over next 5 years in real estate, wellness sectors in India

Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns