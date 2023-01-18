Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023: Report

By Press Trust of India
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 08:40:01 GMT+0000
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023: Report
According to LinkedIn's economic graph data, hiring level in India was 23 per cent slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As many as 4 in 5 Indian professionals are considering job change this year and are keen on switching to roles that offer the right wage, allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility, says a report.


According to ﻿LinkedIn﻿'s economic graph data, hiring level in India was 23% slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.


"Indian workforce appears resilient in the face of economic uncertainty, with 4 in 5 (80%) professionals considering changing jobs in 2023," it said.


Consumer research was conducted by Censuswide between November 30, 2022 and December 2, 2022 and based on 2,007 workers aged above 18.


As per the report, 88% of professionals aged 18-24 are considering a switch, compared to 64% of those aged 45-54.


"Despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward. Since the pandemic, it's clear that professionals have built up a bank of resilience, and we're seeing this in their response to tackle the year ahead," said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for LinkedIn India.


Banerjee further said professionals are striving for the ideal role that offers the right wage, and allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility.


The survey further noted that despite uncertain economic times ahead, professionals are taking a long-term view of their career by investing in their skills and proactively seeking opportunities to progress.


"Over three quarters (78%) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for," it added.


While the future remains dynamic, it is essential for professionals to invest in themselves by building transferable skills that will make their profiles more versatile and adaptable to different roles, Banerjee said.


"We have seen a 43% year-on-year increase in members adding skills to their LinkedIn profile - 365 million have been added in the last 12 months. This is a smart way to secure a sustainable and successful career," Banerjee added.

ALSO READ
Blockchain to solve SME credit gap, Coinbase slashes 950 jobs, and other Web3 news

The rising cost of living pressures and need for financial security is one of the major factors that is pushing workers to look for a new job as they want more money. Some professionals are also keen on switching to roles that offer better work-life balance.


One in 3 (32%) professionals said they also feel more confident in their abilities and think they can find a better role, the survey said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raises $30 million in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya

Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Startup Podeum, MProfit, SocialBoat, Amama raise seed capital

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%