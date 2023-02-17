Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

This government programme could help your business scale up in the UK

By Ramarko Sengupta
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 04:42:11 GMT+0000
This government programme could help your business scale up in the UK
The Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP) offers free business mentoring and support to founders to help them set up and scale their businesses from UK global headquarters. The support is free!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Do you have ambitions to scale up your startup in the UK? To set up a base there, to be able to conquer international markets? If the answers are yes then you’ve come to the right place! What’s the big rider you must be wondering at the onset? Well, to put you at ease it’s a UK government initiative and the support is free. Yes, you read that right!

So, if you are an entrepreneur or founder of an innovative technology businesses based in India, you may be eligible for support to help you scale your business from the UK through the UK government’s Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP). GEP is the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) flagship programme that enables ambitious, internationally mobile entrepreneurs and their innovation-rich companies to scale and grow from a UK global headquarter.

GEP is also a visa endorsement body for the innovator visa and is therefore able to facilitate entry into the UK. The visa is for three years and if a company meets the criteria after three years of spending 180 days per year in the UK, they will have the opportunity to apply for an indefinite leave to remain. 

The UK provides the ideal environment for entrepreneurs to set up and scale their businesses. Access to growth capital and tax incentives, along with great talent, global connectivity, and top-class financial services are some of the reasons that the UK has emerged as a preferred destination for startups to scale up. For high-growth companies looking to expand overseas once they have outgrown the Indian market, the UK is a natural option.

In fact, since its inception in 2005, GEP has helped over 1100 founders and their Intellectual Property (IP)-rich businesses relocate their global headquarters to the UK. In the last four years itself more than 300 businesses have shifted base to the UK through the programme. These companies have raised over £2.5 billion in VC funding, creating over 10,000 high-value jobs.

GEP provides tailored support and introductions to key networks in the ecosystem including investors and potential partners. It offers mentoring and support on strategic ambitions, developing funding strategies, guidance on how to grow internationally and continued help from DBT once located in the UK, especially around exporting and scaling.

The Dealmakers

GEP offers bespoke mentoring from a team of expert Dealmakers who are experienced entrepreneurs and business people in their own right. It is a unique role in the UK Government which requires in-depth and hands on knowledge and experience in scaling fast growth tech companies. It includes mentoring founders by acting as counsel, adviser, and strategist. This can involve all aspects of running a business as well as advising on areas including funding, sales strategies, and investor readiness. The Dealmaker role is a part-time one, so they remain first and foremost entrepreneurs with relevant and real-time experience. They act as advisers and mentors and have abundant networks both in the UK and overseas, providing GEP’s alumni with introductions to key connections including potential investors and partners.

Supporting your business

GEP’s team of Dealmakers work directly with their pipeline companies as well as providing important aftercare support as part of the GEP Alumni programme. The programme provides focussed guidance on relocating to the UK, including innovator visa endorsement, and scaling internationally once the company landed here

If you are wondering about the application, learn more by going to the GEP website where you can see eligibility criteria and process. And when you're ready, simply write to [email protected] and send them your pitch deck.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Ather Energy installs over 1000 fast-charging grids across India

India’s target of $7T economy to be driven by agriculture, manufacturing sectors: report

FreshBus, Melvano, LoanKuber raise funding

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India’s target of $7T economy to be driven by agriculture, manufacturing sectors: report

India ranks 4th among 51 countries in having quality entrepreneurship ecosystem: Report

Facebook, Twitter and Google to face stricter online content rules in EU: Report

‘When you stay disciplined, you open the door to freedom’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change