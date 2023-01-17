Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

By Aparajita Saxena
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 14:49:41 GMT+0000
Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra
The deal, which was signed at the Maharashtra pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is a 50-50 partnership between Gogoro and Belrise Industries.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Taiwan-based and Nasdaq-listed ﻿Gogoro﻿ Inc on Tuesday said it will invest $2.5 billion alongside Indian automotive systems manufacturer, Belrise Industries, to set up an extensive network of battery swapping stations for electric vehicles in Maharashtra.


At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the State of Maharashtra signed a deal with Gogoro and Belrise wherein the companies committed to invest $2.5 billion over eight years to help the state scale its energy infrastructure.


The deal is expected to lead to an increase EV adoption, create jobs in the smart and clean energy ecosystem, and encourage more players to set up EV manufacturing and assembly plants in the state.


The battery-swapping infrastructure will be deployed from this year.


"The future of smart sustainable cities and countries is not about a single company or government but about a community coming together to instil a new way of thinking and a new way of utilising sustainable energy in an open and accessible way," Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro, said in a press statement.


"Together, the State of Maharashtra, Belrise Industries and Gogoro plan to shift energy usage and establish this new sustainable economy that will encourage jobs creation, establish new technical and sustainable industrial capabilities, and ultimately increase state exports," he added.

Battery swapping
ALSO READ
EV battery-swapping policy to not have design standardisation; expected by Jan-end

Gogoro has seen huge success in Taiwan for cracking the battery swapping model for personal e-vehicles--an industry where removable batteries are a hard sell versus commercial fleets, which are more oriented towards battery swapping as an energy solution.


The company announced plans to set up operations in India last year. Gogoro executives at the Auto Expo 2023 this month said the company had signed a deal with Metalman to produce a range of e-scooters from its Aurangabad plant.


The e-scooters will include Gogoro's swappable batteries, and the pricing model will be competitive.

ALSO READ
Taiwan's Gogoro to pilot 6-second battery swapping stations in India

The company has partnered with Hero Motor and Foxconn in India to develop solutions for battery swapping.


"It is indeed a remarkable moment for the State, this will perhaps be the largest green partnership of this nature worldwide," said Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Edited by Feroze Jamal

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund