Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Gurugram-based healthcare edtech startup ﻿Virohan﻿ has raised $7 million in a pre-Series B1 funding led by Blume Ventures.





The round also saw participation from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Rebright Partners, and Lesing Artha Limited, and others, a company statement said.





The latest round brings the total capital raised by the startup till date to $11 million.





With this fundraise, Virohan is aiming to expand to 200+ new campuses pan-India, and train over 7,000 students. The company is also planning to use the funds to develop and launch new training programmes, scale its omni-channel training platform infrastructure and content in regional languages, along with developing new features.

This funding will also help the company expand to Japanese markets with the support from its existing investors ALES and Rebright Partners, the release added.





“This investment is a testament of our product-market fit, scalability, impact, and profitability of the business model. In the next 18 months, Virohan will deepen its relationship with its stakeholders (Students, Universities/Colleges and Medical institutions), train over 10,000 students, and establish an international presence to cater to $100 billion+ global opportunity,” said Kunaal Dudeja, Co-founder and CEO, Virohan.

Founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja, and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan trains students in Allied Healthcare Programs (AHP), who form 60% of the healthcare workforce, and include technicians like Phlebotomist, Medical Lab Technicians, Operation Theatre Technicians, and so on.





The platform claims to have trained 7,000+ students across its courses, which has seen over 96% completion rates and more than 98% placement rates within one month of programme completion. The startup works with 1000+ partners such as Fortis Escorts, 1MG, Dr Lal Path Labs, Sarvodaya Healthcare, Healthians, and others, to help students get internships and job offers.





“We have always seen Indian education as being a key engine of catalysing the nation’s development. Equally, education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts," said Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures.





"Hence, we have consistently bet on education startups lowering barriers for access and expanding opportunities to all. This is why we are excited to partner with Virohan for its ambition and mission to skill and upgrade the next hundred million Indians.”