Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Battery startup Log9 raises $40M in Series B round

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 07:26:35 GMT+0000
Battery startup Log9 raises $40M in Series B round
The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its battery manufacturing capabilities and bolster R&D in cell and battery technology.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Deeptech battery startup ﻿Log 9 Materials﻿ has raised $40 million in its Series B funding round led by Amara Raja Batteries and PETRONAS Ventures.


The round, a mix of equity and debt, also saw participation from other marquee investors such as Incred Financial Services, Unity Small Finance Bank, Oxyzo Financial Services, and Western Capital Advisors.


The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its battery manufacturing capabilities to a 2 GWh capacity by the end of 2024 and commission India's first fully integrated Lithium-ion cell production line. Further, over Rs 100 crore will be invested towards advancements in cell and battery technology stacks.


“Log9 has always been invested in providing its customers with the most sophisticated and efficient batteries, based on both LTO and LFP lithium-ion technologies," said Founder and CEO Akshay Singhal.

Log9 Materials
ALSO READ
Log9 Materials raises Rs 91.25 Cr in extended Series B round

"As a battery technology pioneer, we foresee these investments to cement our position as a leader in the commercial EV space and to expand into stationary battery sectors such as power backup and grid storage. We will also be aggressively pursuing pilots in overseas markets over the next few quarters, with a particular focus on the tropical belt,” he added.


Founded in 2015 by Akshay Singhal, Kartik Hajela, and Pankaj Sharma, Log9 is an indigenous deeptech and advanced battery-tech startup that offers fast-charging batteries that the startup claims last longer and offer higher performance and safety. 


“Log9’s progress in the field is significant in meeting India’s growing aspirations in the energy and mobility space. Battery manufacturing is the most critical part of the value chain that needs to be localised, and batteries designed in India for India will pave the way," said Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries.


It is also backed by CBC Japan, Grip Invest Advisors, Cornerstone Venture Partners, LO Funds, Oxy Capital, and other leading angel investors.

  

“Log9’s approach to the future of energy continues to excite us and strongly aligns with the investment priorities of PETRONAS Ventures. This partnership will further enhance PETRONAS' expansion in the new energy and green mobility sectors," said Arni Laily, Head of PETRONAS Ventures.

 

The startup has also invested in budding startups and organisations such as Chara Technologies. Individually, the founders have invested in Climes, Metastable Materials, Loopworm, Praan.io, and TSaw.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Beyond notifications: How Flyy is changing user engagement with gamification

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

B20 has important role to play; can be value adding for world, says N Chandrasekaran

100X.VC announces 25 startups in Class 08 portfolio, invests Rs 1.25 Cr in each

Daily Capsule
What VCs want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

B20 has important role to play; can be value adding for world, says N Chandrasekaran

What do startups expect from Union Budget 2023

‘The pandemic was like a speed breaker on a highway’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

What VCs want from Budget 2023

Beyond notifications: How Flyy is changing user engagement with gamification

What VCs want from Budget 2023: tax reforms for startups, funds