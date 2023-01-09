Hear from experts and their interactive sessions at Merck India's 'Open House for Techies’

The IT industry has seen a significant increase in demand for skilled professionals in recent years, and this trend is not limited to technology companies alone. As technology continues to transform various industries, including pharmaceuticals and life sciences, the demand for talented IT professionals has also grown exponentially in these sectors, especially after the world’s tryst with the pandemic.





As IT has now become an integral part of the pharma and life sciences industry, Merck IT Centre is hosting 'Open House for Techies' on January 21, 2023 to showcase the various career opportunities available for IT professionals in the pharma and life sciences space.





The event will feature talks by experts in the field and will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, Big Data, Data and Analytics, Cloud Solutions, AR/VR, Mobile Applications (UI/UX), Kubernetes, and cybersecurity. Individuals interested in IT careers within the pharma and life sciences industry can gain insights from experts and discover the various opportunities available to them.





Merck IT Centre is a part of Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany, a leading global player in science and technology with interests in life science, healthcare, and electronics.





This event is slated to take place on January 21 at Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru. It will also be broadcast to those who would like to attend online. The presentation by experts from Merck will be followed by a networking lunch and an interactive session with leaders and employees from Merck, to give participants a glimpse into the nature of work and culture at the organisation. With an aim to let potential employees experience the inclusive and progressive culture of the company, Merck is looking to provide attendees with an insider view into the organisation.





Anuprita Bhattacharya, Head of Merck IT Centre, India; Shiv Kumar, Head HR, Merck India; Matthias Geselle, Head of IT Infrastructure Technology; Alessandro De Luca, Group CIO & Head of Information Technology; Ajay Rao, Head of Digital Workspace; Swethnisha Panicker, Head of IT Application Technology will be speakers for the event.





To be a part of this company that is setting new milestones in the world of science and technology and to attend the event,