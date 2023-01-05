Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

OYO writes to NCLT seeking action against "erring" FHRAI executive committee members

By Press Trust of India
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 14:24:10 GMT+0000
OYO writes to NCLT seeking action against "erring" FHRAI executive committee members
OYO claims if the present executive committee members of FHRAI are permitted to continue this behaviour, the Indian tourism and hospitality sector will be severely affected.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Travel tech firm ﻿Oyo﻿ has written to the National Company Law Tribunal alleging that FHRAI members are fighting tooth and nail to "intimidate and harass" the hotel industry and urged it to take action against "erring" executive committee members of the hospitality industry body.


An email sent to the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) seeking comments did not elicit a response.


OYO, in its representation to NCLT, alleged that the present members of FHRAI are "fighting tooth and nail to harass, intimidate and harass the entire hotel industry in the country and the FHRAI is being run totally contrary to its aim and objectives as well as its intents".


It further claimed that if the present executive committee members of FHRAI are permitted to continue this behaviour, the Indian tourism and hospitality sector will be severely affected.


"This would eventually have a cascading effect on the growth of the tourism industry in India and certainly the economy of the country, which is still recovering from the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," OYO said in the letter to NCLT.


It requested the tribunal to consider the issues raised in the representation and "direct the FHRAI governing body members to work in a fair manner for the furtherance of the cause of the hotel industry and in line with the directions of this Tribunal and the MCA, to take appropriate action against the erring committee members."


The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in a recent order, held the executive committee meeting of hotel and restaurant body FHRAI on October 30, 2018, as "null and void" and ordered the election of its new president after conducting the annual general meeting.

ALSO READ
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

NCLT had also observed that the objective of FHRAI was to promote the interest of hotels of various regions by encouraging and protecting the hospitality industry in India and it has been defeated due to petty squabbles.


OYO, in the letter to NCLT, requested the tribunal to expedite the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' (MCA) investigation on the running of FHRAI.


Recently, the NCLT's Principal Bench, New Delhi passed an order where it directed MCA to look into the affairs of FHRAI and examine if it conducts itself in a manner compliant with the provisions of the Companies Act, OYO stated.


In November, the FHRAI had said it has written to SEBI to stop OYO from launching its IPO in the wake of a penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the hospitality and travel-tech firm for unfair business practices.


OYO, however, said the FHRAI is misrepresenting the CCI order and the letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was to distract attention from the executive committee meeting of FHRAI being held as 'null and void' by the NCLT, which has also ordered a court-monitored AGM of the hospitality industry body.


In October 2022, CCI slapped penalties totalling more than Rs 392 crore on online travel firms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and hospitality services provider OYO for indulging in unfair business practices.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE

FMCG sales in Q3: Rural market continues to drag; urban sector maintains pace of growth

Ecommerce roll-up company UpScalio lays off 15% staff

Insuretech startup Vitraya raises $4.1 million from StartupXseed Ventures

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

What's happening with digital public goods in India is phenomenal, says Satya Nadella