Held on a Sunday in January each year, Chitra Santhe kicked off Bengaluru’s art calendar for 2023 in fine style. See our coverage of Chitra Santhe editions from the past eight years: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

The shaded lanes of Kumara Krupa road were the perfect location for the day-long extravaganza, with traffic blocked from Windsor Manor hotel till Shivananda Circle.





Over a thousand artists from across India participated in the fair. The footpaths and indoor galleries at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were packed with traditional, modern, and contemporary artworks.





Folk art forms like Madhubani and Pattachitra were also on display. The artists came from Bengaluru and across India, particularly from Bengal and Maharashtra.

YourStory spoke to over 60 artists, many of who expressed satisfaction with the feedback they received from the audience. Several of them reported brisk sales as well, right at the venue or for home delivery.





In subsequent photo essays, we will showcase more pictorial highlights. We will also feature artist insights on their creative journeys, festival experience, and tips for aspiring artists.





Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the fair.)





