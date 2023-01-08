Menu
Paintings, praise, purchases–20th edition of Chitra Santhe kicks off in Bengaluru

By Madanmohan Rao
January 08, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 08 2023 11:16:50 GMT+0000
Paintings, praise, purchases–20th edition of Chitra Santhe kicks off in Bengaluru
India’s largest street fair for art draws art lovers and exhibitors from across the country. Here are some highlights!
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 670 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


Held on a Sunday in January each year, Chitra Santhe kicked off Bengaluru’s art calendar for 2023 in fine style. See our coverage of Chitra Santhe editions from the past eight years: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

A
ALSO READ
10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

The shaded lanes of Kumara Krupa road were the perfect location for the day-long extravaganza, with traffic blocked from Windsor Manor hotel till Shivananda Circle.


Over a thousand artists from across India participated in the fair. The footpaths and indoor galleries at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were packed with traditional, modern, and contemporary artworks.


Folk art forms like Madhubani and Pattachitra were also on display. The artists came from Bengaluru and across India, particularly from Bengal and Maharashtra.

b
ALSO READ
Imagination, interpretation, impact – 50 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the beauty and power of art

YourStory spoke to over 60 artists, many of who expressed satisfaction with the feedback they received from the audience. Several of them reported brisk sales as well, right at the venue or for home delivery.


In subsequent photo essays, we will showcase more pictorial highlights. We will also feature artist insights on their creative journeys, festival experience, and tips for aspiring artists.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

C
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the fair.)


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

