Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ShareChat lays off 20% of staff citing capital conservation amid funding lull

By Prasannata Patwa
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 14:28:38 GMT+0000
ShareChat lays off 20% of staff citing capital conservation amid funding lull
This development comes only a month after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm shut Jeet11, its fantasy gaming division.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

ShareChat, run by Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd., has sacked about 20% of its full-time staff citing capital conservation amid the funding winter.


This development comes a month after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm shut Jeet11, its fantasy gaming division, laying off 5% of its staff. ShareChat had 2,100 employees before the new round of layoffs, in which it let go of about 420 employees.


"Even as we continue to keep growing, there have been several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital," a ShareChat spokesperson said in a statement. "Keeping these factors in mind, we need to prepare the company to sustain through these headwinds."


Founded in 2015 by IIT-Kanpur graduates Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan, and Bhanu Pratap Singh, ShareChat is a social media platform that operates in various regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In 2017 and 2018, the platform quickly became the poster child for non-English content apps, attracting investments from Shunwei Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Twitter became an investor in 2019, while Tencent pumped in money in 2022.

ALSO READ
Pune labour commissioner summons Amazon over alleged layoffs: Report

Tiger Global led the company's Series E round in April 2021, where the investment giant pumped in $502 million. The funding helped ShareChat achieve a $2.1 billion post-money valuation and a ticket to the unicorn club. ShareChat also raised another $520 million, adding Google, and Times Group as an investor in June 2022.


Since the latter half of 2022, raising funds has become challenging for startups. Investor caution due to the Ukraine-Russia war and the crash of big tech companies on the stock market, amid many other factors, has made capital less readily available.


"The decision to reduce employee costs was taken after much deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year," ShareChat's spokesperson said.


"As capital becomes expensive, companies need to prioritise their bets and invest in the highest impact projects only. Over the last six months, we have aggressively optimised costs across the board, including in marketing and infrastructure, among other cost heads and ramped up our monetisation efforts," added ShareChat's spokesperson.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI proposes banks design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

NIIF commits Rs 400 Cr to new fund by Lighthouse

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey