Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Keen to help people save, duo started digital gold savings app

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 07, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 07 2023 01:31:31 GMT+0000
Keen to help people save, duo started digital gold savings app
The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment entrepreneurs hit upon their winning idea. This week, we feature Bengaluru-based fintech app Jar.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indians have historically focused on the yellow metal when it comes to savings, making the country one of the leading consumers of gold in the world.


In today’s age, when investments can be made at a click, Nishchay AG and Misbah Ashraf are tapping India’s propensity for gold with ﻿Jar﻿, an app that helps people invest in digital gold.

Founded in 2021, the Bengaluru-based app enables users to make daily savings by taking spare change from their online transactions and automatically investing it in digital gold. 

Jar was inspired by the personal journeys of both founders, who hail from Tier II towns.


Nishchay shares that the concept of saving was ingrained in their psyche. But these days, the younger generation is moving away from this line of thinking, owing to the rise of consumerism. 


To also make it more complicated, savings and investment options are few and far between, creating a double edged-sword.


“We wanted to inculcate the habit of saving money, especially in young Indians, without necessarily making it seem like a daunting task. And this is where our first feature came into being: the rounding-off feature,” Nishchay says. 


When a Jar user spends, they also save. The application rounds off their spends to the nearest 10 and invests it in gold. Users also have an option to choose a fixed amount that Jar will invest in gold on a daily basis. 


Jar started with gold as an asset class as Indians traditionally prefer to save in gold, and it presents the fewest barriers to entry as possible. The starting investment can be as low as Re1, and is, most importantly, liquid.


The investments in digital gold are backed by physical gold of the same amount, and investors can choose to withdraw their gold or liquidate it at any time. 


“There was no Eureka moment here,” Nishchay says. 


The founder says they spent weeks talking to the target audience and realised two things. First, the fact that financial systems today are designed by and for the financially literate. Second, changing habits is hard. 


“You can't just design a cool product and expect people to start saving,” he says. 


This led the duo to build a one-stop financial solutions platform for Middle India. 


“We wanted to eliminate the friction and make saving/investing as smooth as possible. With easy onboarding, simple UI, and a familiar asset, we started solving for clarity, speed, and financial literacy,”

ALSO READ
Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

What next?

Nischay says Jar has now gone deeper into the problems Middle India faces and is trying to serve people better by doing extensive user research.


For instance, Middle India does not have access to credit. This is the primary reason majority of users break their savings, “equivalent to selling gold on our platform”. 


Access to credit acts as a catalyst for savings for this segment so they can stay invested for long and reap benefits, while being able to make ends meet via a credit line. This realisation led to a natural progression: the launch of micro loans under Jar ReadyCash.


Last year, YourStory reported that ﻿Jar﻿ plans to go beyond gold and offer securities such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) through its platform, under a newly formed subisdary Safejar Advisors Private Limited.

Nishchay claims that month on month the fintech startup is growing at a healthy rate and on average, a user ends up “saving 15-20% more each month within the first six months of their journey with Jar”.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Vembu-backed healthtech startup is providing blood test-type reports for knees

Google’s Sundar Pichai met this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here's why.

5 legaltech startups that are leveraging technology to enable quick justice

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh clarifies on IPO valuation concerns

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 2-6] Venture investments get a strong start in 2023

Edtech unicorn LEAD acquires Pearson’s local K-12 learning business

Delhivery board approves 1.7 lakh shares for ESOPs

InsuranceDekho raises Rs 300 Cr in its first external investment round led by Goldman Sachs

Mobility firm Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

Rural commerce startup VilCart raises $13M in Series A round