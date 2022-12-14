Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Unacademy to launch NextLevel to take on LinkedIn

By Ishan Patra
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 16:34:50 GMT+0000
Unacademy to launch NextLevel to take on LinkedIn
The product is expected to launch next week. Its rating system would help people unlock job opportunities.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ plans to launch a new product, NextLevel, to take on the Microsoft-owned social network ﻿LinkedIn﻿, according to Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gaurav Munjal.


“Credentialing is broken. We still rely on random Degrees and Certifications to measure how good someone is for a particular Skill. And LinkedIn feels like a Product from early 2000... It’s time to change all of this,” Munjal wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.


NextLevel is expected to launch next week, Munjal added, sharing a few other details, including a rating system that would help people “unlock” job opportunities, in a series of tweets.


“Get a Professional Rating in the area where you want to build a Career by competing with others. This Rating will help you stand out. It doesn’t matter where you want to College or if you even went to one (sic),” Munjal said.


“Your Career shouldn’t be dependent on one or two exams that you wrote years back. You can keep learning and keep improving your Rating. It’s a continuous process and not a singular stamp that you got years ago,” he added in another tweet.

Job seekers would be able to match with jobs across the globe through their rating, and they “do not need to spend Lakhs buying an Online Degree just to stand out,” according to Munjal.


YourStory has sent queries to Unacademy on the development but is yet to receive a response.


Early last month, Munjal shared that the edtech company’s research and development team was “working on a Product that wants to disrupt LinkedIn”. And conducted a poll to get suggestions for the product’s name. Although, it appears that the edtech startup decided to go with the second most popular suggestion.

Other details shared in his recent tweets indicate that NextLevel would have an interactive gameplay feature, which, according to Munjal, is “designed to test your skill and knowledge”.


Interestingly, an image displaying a profile picture in the first tweet is of Manu S Pillai, an author and historian. In a tweet, he said, “Apparently, I am "Sagar Chauhan", senior frontend engineer."


It is not clear if NextLevel will be available to people through the web or a mobile app.


Earlier this month, Blackstone-backed edtech firm Simplilearn launched SimpliRecruit, a platform for recruiters to identify and hire talent across technology domains.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

BYJU'S-owned Aakash Educational Services eyes 60-70 pc growth this year

How domestic funding in startups can make India aatmanirbhar

Daily Capsule
New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt to sell 5% IRCTC shares in price band of Rs 680-Rs 734

Low-code tech market size to reach $27B in 2023

Blod.in, Neuron Energy, Hexo, others bag early-stage investments

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

WhatsApp Pay head quits 4 months into the job

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $4.2M debt from Alteria Capital: Report