Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022

By Press Trust of India
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 14:30:59 GMT+0000
VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022
In a statement, GlobalData said an analysis of its financial deals database reveals that "a total of 1,726 VC funding deals worth $ 20.9 billion were announced in India in 2022 compared to 1,715 deals worth $ 33.8 billion in 2021."
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture capital (VC) investments in Indian startups plunged over 38% in 2022 as economic uncertainty and market volatility affected fundraising and investment activities, GlobalData said on Tuesday.


In a statement, GlobalData said an analysis of its financial deals database reveals that "a total of 1,726 VC funding deals worth $20.9 billion were announced in India in 2022 compared to 1,715 deals worth $33.8 billion in 2021."

"The ongoing economic uncertainty and market volatility continue to affect the fundraising and investment activities in India and subsequently VC investment in the country startups suffered a massive year-on-year 38.2% decline in value terms during 2022," the data and analytics company said.

Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said India is a key Asia-Pacific market and stands just next to China in terms of VC funding deals by volume and value.


It is also among the top four markets (the US, the UK, China and India) globally.


India accounted for 5.1% and 6.3% share of global VC funding value and volume, respectively, in 2022.

Venture capital funding


While the US, the UK and China registered decline in VC funding deal volume in 2022 compared to the previous year, India stood out as a notable exception and registered 0.6% growth.


"Although India's VC funding deal volume has slightly increased year-on-year, the significant drop in VC funding value seems to be a fallout of growing investor cautiousness over startup valuations. Moreover, volatile market conditions and recession fears seem to have forced many investors to preserve capital. The restrictions on travel and in-person meetings also made it more difficult for VC firms to conduct due diligence on potential investments," Bose said.


The average size of VC funding deals, which stood at $ 19.7 million in 2021 fell to $12.1 million in 2022. The number of VC deals valued more than or equal to $ 100 million announced in India stood at 42 in 2022 as compared to 86 during the previous year.


"The decrease in venture capital investment can also be attributed to the lack of companies that can generate significant returns for investors. This is a common challenge for emerging economies, and India is no exception," Bose added.


GlobalData said historic data may change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in the disclosure of information in the public domain.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

Microsoft and OpenAI extend partnerships in AI supercomputing and research