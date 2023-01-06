Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 2-6] Venture investments get a strong start in 2023

By Thimmaya Poojary
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 16:02:30 GMT+0000
[Weekly funding roundup Jan 2-6] Venture investments get a strong start in 2023
The New Year has positive news for the Indian startup ecosystem as venture funding inflow in the first week of January crossed the $250 million mark.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The first week of the year began on a firm footing for Indian startups, with the ecosystem raising a quarter of a billion dollars in venture capital.


Indian startups raised $252 million in the first week of January with the big boost coming from fintech startup KreditBee which garnered $100 million. In comparison, the previous week saw total funding of $124 million.

funding-weeks

The expectations are modest for the year from a venture funding perspective as the investors are still in the wait-and-watch mode. The startups that raise funding in the present environment are the ones that are well-managed and have a clear growth path ahead.

Key transactions

Fintech startup KreditBee raised $100 million from Advent International and this funding is part of its $200 million Series D round.


SarvaGram﻿, a fintech startup, raised $35 million from Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital Funds.

stage

Tech startup ﻿SirionLabs﻿ raised an additional $25 million in Series D funding from Brookfield Growth, taking the total raised to $110 million.


Rural commerce startup ﻿VilCart raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Asia Impact, with participation from Nabventures Fund and Texterity Private Limited.


Mumbai-headquartered fintech firm ﻿Jupiter raised $12.12 million (Rs 100 crore) in a venture debt funding round from Alteria Capital.


Bengaluru-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) ﻿Varthana﻿ raised $7 million (approximately Rs 56 crore) from MicroVest.

top3

ElectricPe﻿, an EV charging aggregation platform raised $5 million from Green Frontier Capital, Blume Ventures, and Micelio Fund.


Delhi-based OTT platform ﻿STAGE﻿ has raised Rs 40 crore ($4.8 million) from Blume Ventures, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, TSM Ventures, WeFounderCircle.


Bengaluru-based gamified savings platform ﻿Fello raised $4 million from Courtside Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Y Combinator, Kube Venture, and Upsparks.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital

Edtech unicorn LEAD acquires Pearson’s local K-12 learning business

Mobility firm Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

InsuranceDekho raises Rs 300 Cr in its first external investment round led by Goldman Sachs

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech unicorn LEAD acquires Pearson’s local K-12 learning business

Delhivery board approves 1.7 lakh shares for ESOPs

InsuranceDekho raises Rs 300 Cr in its first external investment round led by Goldman Sachs

Mobility firm Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

Rural commerce startup VilCart raises $13M in Series A round

KreditBee closes second tranche of its $200M Series D round