Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

By Trisha Medhi
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 05:01:33 GMT+0000
OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures
Vinay Singhal, Co-founder, STAGE, said, the capital will be used to go deeper in Haryana and Rajasthan, create more original content, and grow the product.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Delhi-based OTT platform ﻿STAGE﻿ has raised Rs 40 crore in funding led by Blume Ventures. The round also saw participation from NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, TSM Ventures, WeFounderCircle, Mumbai Angels, Tarmac Ventures, Tailwind Ventures, Longtail Ventures, Lets Venture, and AngelList. 


The company previously raised Rs 31 crore, bringing the total capital raised to Rs 71 crore.


Launched in November 2019 by Vinay Singhal, Shashank Vaishnav, and Parveen Singhal, STAGE is a digital, hyper-localised, professionally-generated content platform offering trending, entertaining, and informative content in multiple languages and dialects.


Speaking about the funding, Vinay Singhal said, “The capital raised will be used to go deeper in Haryana and Rajasthan, create more original content, and grow the product."


"We plan to capture 10% of 25 million+ households watching video content in Haryana and Rajasthan by mid-2024. STAGE’s vision is to become a platform for entertainment, connection & celebration of cultures for all dialect speaking people in the country. By 2027, we plan to launch in the top 20 dialects of the country, which have a potential to reach 200 million+ households".


STAGE started with Haryanavi content in 2019, and now claims to have 225,000+ subscribers, and adds 25k+ subscribers per month, growing 30% M-o-M.


The platform has produced many web series in Haryanvi, including Akhada, Group-D, College Kaand, Opri Parai, etc. On the back of this strong product-market-fit and customer love, STAGE launched the Rajasthani dialect in June 2022 and already has 10k+ subscribers.


Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures said, “STAGE’s slogan describes the passion and motivation of the team to build for the immense diversity of language and dialect that India offers. Building quality content is the best bet to conserve our dialects and languages and this is STAGE’s mission. With two dialects launched and dozens more to build, we are excited to be partners on this journey.”

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

How this D2C snacking brand is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company

Zomato's CTO Gunjan Patidar steps down

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How this D2C snacking brand is on track to becoming a billion-dollar company

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Mamaearth’s IPO plans raise tough questions on timing, valuation

Mukesh Bansal steps back from daily ops at Tata Neu

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to step down: Report