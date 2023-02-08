How will decision from the Budget shape the future of AI in India?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the Union Budget 2023 parliamentary session, made several noteworthy remarks about the efficient integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology in the Indian economy.





Through the steps announced at the session, it is clear that having a technological advancement in India is a priority. With this government’s focus on AI, India would be able to preserve its position as a tech talent hub and move towards a global advantage in such advanced technologies.





In this regard, creating three centers of excellence for AI is a significant first step. With business and technology leaders collaborating at these centers to perform multidisciplinary research, the move ensures that prominent educational institutions play a significant role in creating a knowledge-based economy through investments and the production of advanced digital assets.





In the field of AI, when top minds collaborate in a structured manner research is bound to advance. In this time, more Intellectual property rights are being created and unique algorithms are being developed. Local solutions for India’s AI-based needs would reduce expenditure in these areas and enable companies and institutions to spend more on human resources. This entire cycle could help India become more self-sufficient. The national data governance strategy will help this initiative further as non-personal and anonymised data from public and commercial institutions becomes available for study and innovation.





In the past few years, with the growing abundance of information and technology, entrepreneurship among young people is thriving. Easy access to data fosters collaboration among experts and innovators and it is likely to help in the development of cutting-edge technologies, which will in turn encourage technology localization. This effort will extend the ‘Make in India’ initiative a more AI-focused framework, now called ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’.





In fact, the Budget’s emphasis on youth upskilling and reskilling in the field of AI is also a forward-thinking move. Over the next three years, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will equip thousands of young people with new skills to align them with market demands. Industry 4.0 new-era courses include coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, 3D printing, the internet of things, and drones, alongside various soft skills that will be incorporated into the program.





AI integration holds the key to transforming service levels and outcomes, more so now as we are in the middle of a tech-led industrial revolution. The increase in AI-skilled workforce is certain to speed up the adoption of AI in fields like healthcare, sustainable cities, urban management, and other green initiatives.





It is imperative for India to keep pace as global technology grows. Access to information and new-age courses will provide resources for students and professionals to stretch their creativity, innovate and build solutions for the future. The choice to establish AI-focused initiatives will assist more young people in gaining skills that are futuristic in nature and potentially drive employment rates in the upcoming years. Additionally, AI-based businesses will find it easier to hire better equipped employees.





A robust and innovative ecosystem like this is essential for the IT sector to close the gap between the current workforce talent and the creative and practical solutions driving more advanced technology. Since India leads the world in IT talent, it must make significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) to keep up with its peers. The best IT minds in the country formulate numerous quality products that fail to garner traction due to a lack of awareness, support, and resources. If we properly deploy AI in the future, with its people and numerous opportunities, India will continue to lead in top tech talent and emerge as an innovation hub.