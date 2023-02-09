Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Amagi names ex-AWS India CFO as finance chief ahead of IPO

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 10:25:56 GMT+0000
Amagi names ex-AWS India CFO as finance chief ahead of IPO
This appointment is crucial for the next-gen media technology company as ex- AWS India CFO Vijay NP will steer Amagi's M&A strategy, bring in process excellence, and help scale the company to go public.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Broadcast and connected television solutions provider ﻿Amagi﻿ Media Labs has appointed Vijay NP as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the company prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future.

Vijay will help steer Amagi's merger and acquisition activities, bring in operational excellence, as well as help it to scale to go public, the company said in a media release.

Before taking up this new role, Vijay served as the CFO of Amazon Web Services for the Indian and the ASEAN markets. He has over a decade's experience in finance, strategy, and operating roles in General Electric across businesses and geographies.

“Having raised $100 million from General Atlantic in our latest funding round, we feel the need to have an experienced leader at the helm of our finance function to help us develop a strategic roadmap for our IPO, said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi. "The breadth of Vijay’s experience will be invaluable to us at this exciting stage of our growth.”

Amagi

Amagi co-founders

ALSO READ
We have grown over 4500% in the past 3 years: Srinivasan KA, co-founder Amagi

The media tech startup raised over $100 million Series F round in November 2022, including $80 million in primary capital. General Atlantic valued Amagi at $1.4 billion—up from the billion-dollar valuation when it raised $95 million from Accel, Norwest Venture Partners, and Avataar Ventures in March last year. According to Crunchbase, Amagi has raised a total of $349.7 million in funding in over eight rounds.

The company, which was set up in 2008, exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the July-September quarter last year. ARR is an important metric that software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies track to figure out how much revenue they can earn from the existing set of customers every year during the life of a subscription/contract.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the financial transformation for a trendsetter and industry leader like Amagi which is at an inflection point. I look forward to bringing more value to the company and playing a strategic part in shaping its future,” read the note quoting Vijay NP, CFO, Amagi.

The SaaS company provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming platforms. Amagi counts Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, NBCUniversal, Vice Media, and Warner Media as some of its clients.

(The story's headline was updated.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

Scaling platform xto10x﻿ reports profit up by 3.2 times for FY21-22

Ex-Uber engineers founded Hatica raises $3.7M led by Sequoia's Surge

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Disney+Hotstar loses paid subscribers amid IPL woes

Commercial EV platform Turno raises $13.8M in Series A led by B Capital, Quona Capital

Scaling platform xto10x﻿ reports profit up by 3.2 times for FY21-22

FM urges IMF to develop globally coordinated approach to crypto asset regulations