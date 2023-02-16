Menu
Ather Energy installs over 1000 fast-charging grids across India

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 10:41:21 GMT+0000
Ather Energy installs over 1000 fast-charging grids across India
The Bengaluru-based manufacturer of electric scooters plans to install more than 2,500 grids by the end of this year.
Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy says it has installed over 1,000 Ather Grid fast-charging stations across 80 cities in the country.


The Bengaluru-based company plans to install more than 2,500 Ather Grids by the end of this year to foster range confidence and facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs, said a note.  


"A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles," said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.


"As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network. We are accelerating our scale and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces."

 

As part of building a fast-charging network, Ather had released its IP for charging connector to all OEMs, thus paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast-charging platform, said the note.


About 60% of Ather Grids' installations are in Tier II and Tier III cities. The company has also installed grids across cities to enable intercity rides, the note added. "Consumers can now easily plan rides from Pune to Mumbai, or Siliguri to Darjeeling, or Coimbatore to Ooty to name a few."

 

Ather recently introduced the Ather Neighborhood Charging initiative, which provides access to charging stations in public areas, including corporate buildings, tech parks, and residential complexes. In November last year, the EV maker inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur.


Ather has a presence in 80 cities with over 100 experience centres. The company is looking to increase its retail footprint to 150 centres across 100 cities by March this year. In January, Ather delivered 12,419 units of its electric scooters.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

