Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy

By Team YS
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 02:01:34 GMT+0000
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Virtualness, whose team is spread across the United States, India, Dubai, and Singapore, is expected to launch its platform in the first half of 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,

Indian airlines are on a shopping spree like no other.

After procuring a record order of 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing, Air India now has options and purchase rights to buy 370 more aircraft from the aircraft makers over the next decade.

Then, 200-day-old Akasa Air has taken delivery of 17 Boeing 737 MAX planes out of a total order of 72 jets that will be delivered by March 2027. The fledgling budget airline is looking to capitalise on booming demand at home and begin international flights, CEO Vinay Dube told Reuters.

Meanwhile, AI photo apps are already out of fashion, with download numbers peaking in mid-December and dropping heavily since. And it could be because ChatGPT took over the internet.

ICYMI: A personalised licence plate, bearing the alphabet ‘R’, was sold for HK$25.5 million ($3.2 million) at a Lunar New Year auction in Hong Kong. Did you know that ‘R’ represents “good fortune for the next 20 years” in feng shui?

Interestingly, this sale was just short of a record HK$26 million bid for the letter “W” in 2021.

Oh, and if you like numbers and statistics, this video is for you. All the world leaders in one place—from the happiest country to the country with the most educated people, and more.

Guess who leads the world in chocolate consumption. Unsurprisingly, Switzerland.

In today’s newsletter, we talk about 

  • Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
  • Mr Bartender and The Crew 
  • Shoes that grow with children

Here’s your trivia for today: Sequoia Capital formed its first VC fund in 1974. Which was the first company it backed?

Interview

Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy

Web3

In the tech startup world, where the near-absence of female founders is conspicuous, Kirthiga Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Virtualness, stands out with her mobile-first platform. Virtualness makes it easy for creators and brands to capture the value-creation opportunity that blockchain and Web3 present and scale businesses.

The launchpad:

  • Virtualness, whose team is spread across the United States, India, Dubai, and Singapore, is expected to launch its platform in the first half of 2023. 
  • Its pre-launch investment round was over-subscribed, revealing the importance of the domain and the value of an integrated, simplified Web3 platform.
  • A believer in dreaming big, Kirthiga’s advice for women is to “have high aspirations and write them down”.

Inspiration

Mr Bartender and The Crew

Mr.Bartender and The Crew

Staying out all night and jamming to music while perfecting that one martini is something that Fay Barretto had yearned for as a bartender. However, after being misgendered by patrons and finding no support from his co-workers, he decided to launch Mr Bartender and The Crew.

The right mix:

  • The collective provides online training and employment opportunities to marginalised communities and is focused on bringing equitable representation of all genders in the industry. 
  • Apart from holding offline training sessions, it also focuses on conducting sensitisation workshops to make the industry more inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ community. 
  • It is now looking to train victims of human trafficking and slum dwellers to create better livelihood opportunities.

Fashion

Shoes that grow with children

Aretto

Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal launched Pune-based ﻿Aretto to help children find shoes that grow with them. The startup makes podiatrist-approved shoes for children that are 360-degree flexible, breathable, adaptive in size, and stretch up to three sizes due to the use of “insole, upper, and sole technology”.

Sole mates:

  • The unisex shoes are designed by an in-house team and manufactured in India.
  • The startup offers 38 product lines, and the shoes come in nine styles, five sizes, and four categories, with prices ranging from Rs 1,699 to Rs 2,899.
  • Aretto has sold more than 3,000 pairs till now and registered 100% month-on-month growth. The startup generated Rs 12 lakh in revenue last month. 

News & updates

  • Back on feet: WeWork turned a core profit in December for the first time since it went public. The office-sharing firm, which went public in 2021, said that for the "first time in WeWork’s history", it had achieved adjusted EBITDA profit. Shares of WeWork rose as much as 4% pre-market on Thursday.
  • Against odds: Crypto markets rose on Thursday, shrugging off a tougher regulatory stance from the US government. Bitcoin gained 2.4% to $24,579.55 at around 7:45 am ET, while Ether was up more than 1% at $1,686.87, according to Coin Metrics.
  • Swapsies: One of the world’s biggest airline caterers is swapping prawns for chicken to help save costs as the aviation industry emerges from the pandemic. Singapore’s SATS said prawns that used to be available on certain flights are sometimes replaced by chicken as the meat is cheaper. 

Sequoia Capital formed its first VC fund in 1974. Which was the first company it backed?

Answer: Gaming company Atari. In 1975, Sequoia invested $600,000 in the firm.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected]

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

‘Social media is a beast, but make peace with the beast and tame it’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

InsuranceDekho raises $150M in maiden funding round

Full throttle: Taiwan’s Gogoro wants to make India its global EV manufacturing hub

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Social media is a beast, but make peace with the beast and tame it’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down after 9 years at the helm

2,767 complaints against influencers processed; Instagram top violative platform: ASCI

India on mission to expand global engagement; AI to revolutionise healthcare: President Murmu