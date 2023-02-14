PayU appoints Manish Deo as head of risk operations

﻿PayU﻿ today announced the appointment of Manish Deo as the head of risk operations and anti-money laundering.





Deo will oversee the risk management framework, mitigation strategies, and risk operations across the company’s payments business. He will also oversee third-party risk management from a reputational, financial, regulatory, and credit risk perspective, and ensure business resilience.





He will also be responsible for leading the continual development and maintenance of appropriate policies, procedures, processes, and tools across PayU's payments business.





"Manish has an excellent record of risk management in financial services, and his expertise and insights will be invaluable in our constant work to monitor and increase the effectiveness of our anti-financial crime efforts," said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU Payments.





Deo has two decades of experience in risk management, digital transaction monitoring, and credit risk strategies for payment and lending businesses. He previously served as the senior vice president and head of the risk containment unit at IndusInd Bank, besides working at Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank in Mumbai.





Online payment solutions provider PayU offers a full-stack digital financial services platform to meet the financial needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers). It also provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses.

Since its inception, the fintech startup has empowered over five lakh businesses, including enterprises, ecommerce companies, and SMBs, enabling them to collect digital payments across more than 150 online payment methods, such as credit cards, net banking, debit cards, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI and wallets.





“Our journey of innovation must go hand in hand with strong risk management for us to be able to create and expand our digital financial services responsibly," said Mukherjee.