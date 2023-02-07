Coding, innovation, recognition at Games24x7: Future of Gaming Hackathon

India has become the largest consumer of mobile games, with the market being 3X the size of the US and over 2X the size of China. Emerging as the next gaming destination, the total market size of $2.6 billion, is expected to touch $8.6 billion by 2027 and this growth will largely come from new content development in the sector.

The integration of new-age technologies like 5G, AI & ML augmented reality and virtual reality are pushing the sector to grow further, at an accelerated pace. It has become the need of the hour for companies and developers to stay abreast with the latest innovation in technology to offer more engaging experiences for the consumers.

A leading online gaming company, amongst its offerings include RummyCircle (a string market leader in the online rummy segment), My11Circle (India’s second largest fantasy platform)and U Games (a portfolio of casual games). Founded in 2006 by Trivikraman Thampy, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and PhD in Economics from New York University and Bhavin Pandya, an engineering alumnus of Purdue University and M.Phil in Economics from New York University, over the years, the company has established a reputation for innovation, personalisation of player experience and its data science and AI prowess.

The evening began with insightful addresses by Rajat Bansal, Chief Technology Officer, Games24x7 and Deependra Singh, India DNB Gametech Leader, AISPL. Satinder Singh, Head Solution Architects (India) DNB, AWS conducted a Techtalk on Gametech during the event..

A panel discussion on ‘Emerging gametech trends’, witnessed an insightful conversation between Sumir Kumar, Solution Architect, AWS, hosted the session with Ritesh Agarwal - VP Engineering, Skill Gaming; Sivasubramanian C, Senior Manager, new initiatives; and Jignesh Karelia, Director of Engineering, My11Circle.

Over the course of the day, participants got to showcase their innovative streak, hear insights from experts in the field and win amazing prizes. .

Winners

In the theme 'New tech for gaming', the winning team was Gryffindor. The participants included Sachin Sangle, Nithish Prabhu, Sarvesh Anand, Nithin Biliya, Ankit Rahate, Rohit Pal, Sumit Keshari, and Ankit D Sharma.

The second winning group Hack Elite won in the ‘Web 3.0’ category, and the team included Rohit Kumar, Infant Sam Christian, Kavin Sundaram, Sridhar Iyer, Praveen Konda, and Shachindra Kumar.

The final winning group was Emergency Code which won in 'Preparing for 5G'. Winners were Nikhil Kotla, Divyansh Maheshwari, Hari Prasad, Rishabh Sharma, and Sivadharshan Thangaraj.

The winners won a cash prize upto INR 4 lakh, along with additional goodies.