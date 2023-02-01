Menu
India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals: Finance Minister

By Press Trust of India
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 01 2023 08:13:41 GMT+0000
India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals: Finance Minister
According to the Centre for Science and Environment's 'State of India's Environment Report 2022', the country's overall SDG score was 66 out of 100.
India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

She also said that the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to fifth largest in the last nine years.

The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, Sitharaman added.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment's State of India's Environment Report, 2022, India's overall Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score was 66 out of 100.

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

There are 17 sustainable development goals which are an urgent call for action by all countries in a global partnership.

ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Live Updates

Some of these goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure.

It also includes, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions and lastly strengthening global partnerships for the goal.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

