Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Reliance Retail halts JioMart Express operations: Report

By Team YS
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 04:32:09 GMT+0000
Reliance Retail halts JioMart Express operations: Report
The quick commerce grocery delivery service was launched in Navi Mumbai last year, with plans to expand to around 200 cities.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reliance Retail's JioMart has halted the operations of JioMart Express, its quick commerce grocery delivery service, The Economic Times has reported.

The company had launched the service last March. The app is no longer available on Google Play Store and its website is also not active.

The report said that JioMart had been directing its users to try the service on WhatsApp, where deliveries are taking at least a few hours or even a day as opposed to JioMart Express' 90-minute delivery.

YourStory has reached out to the company for a response and will update the story when it is received.

JioMart Express was launched in Navi Mumbai, and Reliance Retail had plans to expand the service to 200 cities.

Reliance Retail has partnered with Meta to enable online shopping of groceries on the Whatsapp platform through JioMart.

For the quarter ending December 2022, Reliance Retail's gross revenue grew 17.2% YoY to Rs 67,623 crore, while net profit was Rs 2,400 crore, at a gain of 6.2%. JioMart's catalogue expanded 71% quarter on quarter, while the seller base grew 83%.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nexus-backed industrial services platform Venwiz raises $8.3M in Series A round

Numbers over narratives: 2022 was a year of readjustments in private markets

InsuranceDekho raises $150M in maiden funding round

Reliance Retail to launch online beauty platform: Report

Daily Capsule
Staying bullish on early-stage funding
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Numbers over narratives: 2022 was a year of readjustments in private markets

Reliance Retail to launch online beauty platform: Report

[YS Exclusive] Travis Kalanick’s cloud kitchen business makes a silent exit from India

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC agrees to hear fresh PIL of Congress leader on February 17