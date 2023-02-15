Reliance Retail halts JioMart Express operations: Report

Reliance Retail's JioMart has halted the operations of JioMart Express, its quick commerce grocery delivery service, The Economic Times has reported.

The company had launched the service last March. The app is no longer available on Google Play Store and its website is also not active.

The report said that JioMart had been directing its users to try the service on WhatsApp, where deliveries are taking at least a few hours or even a day as opposed to JioMart Express' 90-minute delivery.

YourStory has reached out to the company for a response and will update the story when it is received.

JioMart Express was launched in Navi Mumbai, and Reliance Retail had plans to expand the service to 200 cities.

Reliance Retail has partnered with Meta to enable online shopping of groceries on the Whatsapp platform through JioMart.

For the quarter ending December 2022, Reliance Retail's gross revenue grew 17.2% YoY to Rs 67,623 crore, while net profit was Rs 2,400 crore, at a gain of 6.2%. JioMart's catalogue expanded 71% quarter on quarter, while the seller base grew 83%.