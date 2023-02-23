Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

No hikes for senior leadership roles at Flipkart: Report

By Team YS
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 09:54:13 GMT+0000
No hikes for senior leadership roles at Flipkart: Report
In a statement, the company said 70% of its employee base will continue to get an increase in their compensation.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Flipkart﻿ will not be handing out increments to its senior leadership. Those holding leadership roles under Grade 10 and above category—which includes roles from managers to vice-presidents—with the impact likely to affect 4,500 people within the firm.

Business Standard was the first to report the development.

According to the company, the move was to retain cash flow and shift the company's focus on profitability.

"Given the current macroeconomic situation, we want to be prudent in managing our resources while keeping our employees’ best interests in mind. In line with this, about 70% of our employee base will continue to get an increase in their compensation," the company said in a statement.

"Additionally, our stock option allocation and bonus exercise will continue as is for those who are eligible. We stay committed to enhancing value for all our employees through employee-centric policies, continued skilling and training programs, regular promotion cycles, wealth creation for ESOP holders, and enhanced benefits, including medical insurance," it added.

ALSO READ
Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

Walmart International's business took a hit in the fiscal's fourth quarter with its operating income plunging 65.3% owing to the separation of its Indian entities Flipkart and ﻿PhonePe﻿. The Bengaluru-based online marketplace and the fintech startup announced a full ownership separation of PhonePe in December. Flipkart and PhonePe continue to operate under US-based Walmart, which remains the largest shareholder in both. 

Last month, reports said Flipkart Internet, the Indian marketplace arm of Flipkart﻿, received a cash infusion of $90 million (Rs 772 crore) from its Singapore-based parent entity.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all

Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr

‘Consumerism in India is at an all-time high’ – 15 quotes of the week on India business shifts

American Match Group is looking for strategic investment in Shaadi.com: Report