Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ola to invest Rs 7,614 Cr in Tamil Nadu plant

By Press Trust of India
February 19, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 19 2023 05:53:12 GMT+0000
Ola to invest Rs 7,614 Cr in Tamil Nadu plant
Ola's MoU with the TN government and the state government's new EV policy will boost the EV sector in the state.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Electric Vehicle firm Ola Electric has committed investments of Rs 7,614 crore to the Tamil Nadu plant to produce electric light motor vehicles. The announcement came days after the state government unveiled its new electric vehicle policy.

With the new electric vehicle policy 2023, the state aims to garner investments of over Rs 50,000 crore and generate 1.50 lakh jobs.

"This MoU and the newly launched (EV) policy are a significant step towards Tamil Nadu's transition to becoming the EV capital of India, building upon its existing reputation as the automotive capital of India," Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency to boost investments set up by the government said.

Ola plans to set up an electric vehicle cell plant and an electric four-wheeler plant in the Bargur district of Krishnagiri. The Tamil Nadu government said that Ola's investments would generate 3,111 new jobs in the state.

"Ola will set up the world's largest EV hub with integrated two-wheeler, car, and Lithium cell Gigafactories in Tamil Nadu," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola.

"Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu today. Thanks to Chief Minister M K Stalin for the support and partnership of the TN Govt," he said in a tweet.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From building distributed systems for Meta and Netflix, these engineers are now building YugabyteDB

RBI gives partial relaxation to SBM Bank India

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Daily Capsule
With love, from Ladakh
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

Ex Niti Aayog VC says India’s economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24

Nature, paint, tranquility – the creative journey of artist Suresh Pushpangathan

How to build a robust data-centric security strategy with automation