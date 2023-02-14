Menu
Technology, innovation critical for improving healthcare infra: NITI Aayog CEO

By Press Trust of India
February 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 14 2023 07:25:46 GMT+0000
Technology, innovation critical for improving healthcare infra: NITI Aayog CEO
In the coming years, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer noted that there will be a significant increase in the number of digital healthcare solutions.
Technology and innovation are the critical factors that will play a crucial role in improving the healthcare infrastructure of India, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said on Monday.

Addressing the ninth edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) organised by Apollo Hospitals, Iyer said artificial intelligence has transformed the way the healthcare sector is performing now.

From diagnosis of the disease to providing treatment, the use of artificial intelligence is proving beneficial in transforming India's healthcare system, he added. In the coming years, Iyer noted that there will be a significant amount of increase in the number of digital healthcare solutions.

"To bring an effective change into the healthcare system of India, we must focus more in fostering public-private partnerships," he said.
ALSO READ
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launches healthcare startup Neko Health

Speaking at the event, Apollo Hospitals Group's Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said as India moves closer to achieving universal health coverage, patient safety and digital health should be given high consideration.

Apollo Hospitals organised the 9th Edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) and the 10th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on February 13-14 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The International Health Dialogue addressed critical issues in patient safety, with global experts on the subject and more than 2,000 delegates from 30 countries.

With the theme ‘Dream, Design, Dare’, the conference saw the dignitaries like Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH India in their panel of esteemed speakers.

