Bhavish Aggarwal is on a mission to build the world’s largest EV facility at a single location.

His company, Ola Electric, will invest $920 million in Tamil Nadu to manufacture electric cars, and batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The EV hub in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts will house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor and supplier parks, and the larger ancillary ecosystem for EVs.

Meanwhile, Amazon is asking its corporate staffers to spend at least three days a week in office, a memo by CEO Andy Jassy read.

It marks a shift from Amazon’s previous policy, which left it up to individual managers to decide how often their employees would be required to work from the office.

Lastly, check out the photos that won National Geographic’s ‘Pictures of the Year’ contest.

Oh, and guess who won the grand award? An Indian software engineer for the most US-esque icon!

With love, from Ladakh

Where art meets technology

The chaotic new Ant-Man

Here’s your trivia for today: How many bones do sharks have in their bodies?

Food and Beverages

Ladakh, often described as the ‘last Shangri-La’ has captivated the imagination of travellers from all walks of life. While the region’s stunning landscapes are oft-talked-about, conversations around its cuisine remain limited to the thukpa and momo.

Meet the dynamic duo, chefs Vanika Choudhary and Kunzes Angmo, changing the face of Ladakhi cuisine, one feast at a time.

Food trails:

After the success of their last collaboration in Mumbai, Vanika and Kunzes are at The Lodhi, New Delhi, to offer a Ladakhi feast from February 16-19, 2023.

The eight-course menu is built around indigenous produce from remote corners of Ladakh, accentuated with house-made ferments to add umami and texture to their carefully curated spread.

After offering this rare dining experience in the national capital, their next stop will be Bengaluru, after which they will do a food trail in Ladakh.

Art and Culture

The Museum of Art and Photography, which launched in the heart of Bengaluru on February 18, 2023, is the brainchild of philanthropist and collector Abhishek Poddar. The new-age museum is a beacon for South Asian art and culture, which brings together the best of ancient and contemporary worlds.

Inside view:

With over 60,000 artworks, the museum has categorised the collections into pre-modern art, textiles and craft and design, living traditions, pop culture, photography, and modern and contemporary art.

It is designed with utmost thoughtfulness. The lights on the ground floor are moderately bright to give a welcoming vibe, but the floors above are comparatively dark to protect artworks from extreme exposure.

The museum also houses a series of new commissions, including the works of renowned artist and designer Arik Levy and India’s leading contemporary artists Ayesha Singh and Tarik Currimbhoy.

YS Reviews

No MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie or OTT series has replicated the massive success of Avengers: Endgame (2019) other than a handful of gems like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania—the third addition to the Ant-Man franchise—just adds to the status quo.

Into the realm:

The film posits an endearing protagonist—the underrated Ant-Man—whose virtuosity is conflicted and elevated by its brilliant supervillain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Director Peyton Reed has created a visually kooky landscape with stunning elements that becomes chaotic. The clutter is extravagant and offers too many details to the point that the VFX can be exhausting for the eyes.

As a stand-alone casual viewing experience, this film is a little too much to swallow. But for committed fans of this franchise, more is less.

News & updates

Tweets to SMS: Twitter said that only paid subscribers would be allowed to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method to secure their accounts starting next month. Further, only Twitter Blue subscribers can use text messages as their two-factor authentication method beginning March 20.

Twitter said that only paid subscribers would be allowed to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method to secure their accounts starting next month. Further, only Twitter Blue subscribers can use text messages as their two-factor authentication method beginning March 20. Bing limits: Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot will be capped at 50 questions per day and five question-and-answers per individual session. The change comes after early beta testers found that it could go off the rails and discuss violence, declare love, and insist that it was right when it was wrong.

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot will be capped at 50 questions per day and five question-and-answers per individual session. The change comes after early beta testers found that it could go off the rails and discuss violence, declare love, and insist that it was right when it was wrong. Mario World: Enter the iconic green warp pipe and snake your way into Universal Studios Hollywood’s newest theme park land: Super Nintendo World. It features an augmented reality Mario Kart ride, a Toad-inspired restaurant, and more. There are also meet-and-greets with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

How many bones do sharks have in their bodies?

Answer: None!

