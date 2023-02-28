Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zee Entertainment shares rally over 8%

By Press Trust of India
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 06:23:18 GMT+0000
Zee Entertainment shares rally over 8%
This comes after the NSE said it would include Zee Entertainment back into the futures and options segment. On Friday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had stayed insolvency proceeding against the company.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped over 8% in morning trade on Tuesday after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it would include the company back into the futures and options (F&O) segment.

At the NSE, the share rallied 8.11 % to Rs 197.80. The stock climbed 8% to Rs 197.75 on the BSE.

This comes after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed insolvency proceeding against Zee Entertainment on Friday.

The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Essel Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks, claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which Zee Entertainment was a guarantor.

Zee Entertainment

Credit: YourStory Design

ALSO READ
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

The NCLAT order is a major reprieve for Zee Entertainment, which is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India.

In a circular on Monday, the NSE said it has withdrawn its previous decision, whereby it had excluded Zee Entertainment from the F&O segment. Further, in addition to existing contracts with expiry months of March and April, the F&O contracts with May expiry will be made available for trading with effect from February 28, the exchange said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment had declined more than 6% on Monday.

The stock ended 6.65 % lower at Rs 182.55 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it settled at Rs 183 each share, lower by 6.44 %. During the day, the stock slumped 10% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 176.60 per piece.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Cashfree Payments acquires checkout platform Zecpe

Rajasthan Investor Conclave brings startups and investors on the same page

Spacefields: Dual use technologies for space applications

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

Govt to release second advance GDP estimate for 2022-23 today

UNDP, NITI Aayog collaborate to host virtual event for Mission LiFE

NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment