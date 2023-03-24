Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TechSparks

Why Anand Jain and CleverTap are unfazed by funding winter

Anand Jain, Co-founder and CPO of California-headquartered CleverTap, is “not new to cyclical funding winters” and had anticipated and prepared for the capital squeeze.

Naina Sood257 Stories
Why Anand Jain and CleverTap are unfazed by funding winter

Friday March 24, 2023,

2 min Read

The funding winter had little to no impact on customer engagement and user retention software platform, CleverTap. The company closed a $105 million Series D round in August last year in August, a time when funding in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) had hit a two-year low of $2.7 billion during Q3CY22, according to estimates by PwC.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and CPO, CleverTap, who is “not new to cyclical funding winters”, had anticipated the funding squeeze and prepared for the same.

“We knew that something is up. I have been through a few tough cycles, and if that (market turmoil) happens, you know it (capital crunch) is going to come sooner or later. We locked the capital in so we don’t have to worry during these times,” said Jain during a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Mumbai 2023.

Such was the capital accumulation that when the SaaS startup closed its Series D round, it already had almost half of the total capital raised since inception intact in the banks.

“One of our biggest muscles is being resourceful. It's not a substitute for being stingy or thrifty,” he added.

Also Read
Now is the time to build SaaS companies from India for the world: LogiNext's Dhruvil Sanghvi

During times like these, the CPO encouraged companies to work with customers, who are going through an equally tough phase, by helping them reduce spends and figure out ways they can get more out of the product despite lower spending.

The conversation revolved around the importance of customer feedback and engagement, and revisiting the business models for higher retention.

Advising early-stage startups, Jain said they must communicate with initial customers, listen to their needs, meet them in the middle, and take them along in their journey.

He drew on instances from the firm’s early days when CleverTap refused to charge customers “unless they drew value out of it”.

“How can you monetise unless someone gets value out of your product. In a lot of cases, we asked customers to try our product, get analytics, monitor all usages and then talk. Until then, our product is free to use,” he said.

Founded in 2013 by Anand Jain, Sunil Thomas, and Suresh Kondamudi, California-headquartered CleverTap is an AI-based business-to-business (B2B) platform that helps firms analyse user behaviour and accordingly, sends customised notifications to their users.

To date, it claims to have served over 2,000 customers across 100 countries.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Chase purpose, not valuation: Multiples' Renuka Ramnath

Employee rating site Glassdoor lays off 15% of its workforce

BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover over unpaid shares: Report

Byju's likely to close $250M equity fund raise in April

Daily Capsule
Ashneer Grover launches Crickpe app
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Byju's likely to close $250M equity fund raise in April

Employee rating site Glassdoor lays off 15% of its workforce

Five Nykaa executives resign amid trembling share prices: Report

Individual taxpayers with income marginally over Rs 7 lakh to get relief under new tax regime