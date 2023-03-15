Animeta plans on onboarding 200 creators across India, SEA and the US

Creator management platform Animeta plans on onboarding about 200 exclusive creators this year across India, Southeast Asia, and the US. The company also aims to onboard about 50 influencers by end of April.

The creators will be onboarded from 16 categories, including automobile, people and vlog, travel, and food and drinks. The exclusive creators will join Animeta in a 50-50 partnership. The platform is not looking to onboard creators creating content in music, politics, and news, among other "edgy" categories.

"The creator partners are chosen based on thorough quantitative assessments in terms of their genre and category. How much growth potential do they have, and qualitative analysis on longevity, repeat value, scope for innovation/category disruption, among many other things," Devdatta Potnis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Animeta, told YourStory in an interaction.

Founded in February, Singapore-based Animeta is trying to bring the studio model to the creator economy space. The company was launched by Anish Mehta, the former CEO of animation studio Cosmos-Maya, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) for its creator tech platform. It also assists creators with analytical and backend support.

"We want a creator to remain a creator and not have to become a business owner," Potnis said. Currently, the platform is in the testing stages and aims to launch sometime during 2024.

The platform has attracted founding investment from Rajesh Kamat, who is KKR's Media & Entertainment Fund's (Emerald Media) managing director, and Den Network's founder Sameer Manchanda.

Apart from India, Animeta is also targeting Southeast Asia and the US' creator economy.