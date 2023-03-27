Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Govt to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit

C-PACE will process and dispose of applications for removal of names from the Register of Companies filed by companies, including private limited companies, under Section 248 of the companies law.

Press Trust of India7561 Stories
Govt to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit

Monday March 27, 2023,

2 min Read

The government will set up a Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to process and dispose of applications for the removal of company names from the records under the Companies law.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said the centre will be established at Manesar in Haryana.

"This initiative is likely to provide ease to such companies for closing their business as per provisions of Chapter XVIII and getting their names removed from the Register of Companies," he said.

C-PACE will process and dispose of applications for removal of names from the Register of Companies filed by companies, including private limited companies, under Section 248 of the Companies law.

Also Read
Govt's immediate steps ensured Indian startups were not adversely impacted by SVB crisis: Ashwini Vaishnaw

A notification regarding C-PACE was issued on March 17, and the same would come into force from April 1.

Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 provides for the removal of the name of the company from the Register of Companies if it is not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and has not made any application within the said period for obtaining the status of a dormant company under Section 455.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22

It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

IFC issues Sustainability-Linked Bond of Rs 3,750M to Tata Cleantech Capital

Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5T economy: Gadkari

Daily Capsule
Global policymaking with Startup20 India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sebi cancels registration of Capvision Investment Advisor for misleading investors

Public-private partnerships in developing smart cities crucial to become $5T economy: Gadkari

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22

IFC issues Sustainability-Linked Bond of Rs 3,750M to Tata Cleantech Capital