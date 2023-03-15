GPT-4: OpenAI's Latest Language Model Upgrade

OpenAI's release of GPT-4 has been highly anticipated by the tech and AI communities. This latest version of OpenAI's language model promises to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, GPT-3.5, with improved capabilities and performance.

One of the most significant features of GPT-4 is its multimodal capabilities, which allow it to process both image inputs and outputs. While this feature is currently only available to a single third-party company, it is expected to be rolled out to more users in the future. This capability could be used to recommend recipes, caption images, and write alt text for websites.

ChatGPT Plus users who paid $20 to subscribe to the Plus service have immediate access to GPT-4, giving them a significant advantage over free users. Additionally, OpenAI will provide API access to GPT-4, making it easier for many companies to integrate the model into their products.

GPT-4 can handle up to 32,000 tokens in total, which is significantly more than its predecessor. This increased data processing capability allows the system to process more instructions and write longer articles. Furthermore, GPT-4 is better at human-like tasks and tests than its predecessor, performing as well as a top student on many standard exams. This will open up applications in many industries and many companies could announce integrations over next few weeks.

GPT-4 also promises to excel at finding deeply hidden information, such as in a key business document or a key part of the US tax code. This improved capability could make GPT-4 a powerful tool for businesses and researchers looking to find specific information.

Despite the improvements, OpenAI has acknowledged that GPT-4 still has some issues, including social biases, hallucinations, adversarial prompts, and reasoning errors. However, the organization has stated that it is working to address these problems and improve the performance of the language model.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI revealed that GPT-4 scored 40 percent higher than the latest GPT-3.5 on the company's internal adversarial factuality evaluations. This is a significant improvement and suggests that GPT-4 could be even more effective at finding and analyzing information than its predecessor.

In conclusion, GPT-4 is a significant upgrade from GPT-3.5, with improved capabilities and performance. Its multimodal capabilities, increased data processing, and improved performance on human-like tasks make it a powerful tool for AI developers and businesses alike. Companies adopting this need to plan proper pilot environments before scaling to address any issues. While there are still some issues to be addressed, GPT-4 promises to be a valuable addition to the AI and tech communities.