The Mumbai Pitch Fest to spotlight India’s emerging disruptive startups and have the biggest lineup of investors

YourStory’s flagship event and India’s premier startup conference TechSparks is coming to Mumbai for the first time in 13 years! The mega event will take place on March 22 and 23, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

India’s financial capital is home to nearly a third of the country's unicorns and is a major startup hub buoyed by innovation-friendly policies and a favourable investor base. It’s fitting therefore, that TechSparks expands its presence to Mumbai to spotlight the city’s role in building India’s tech agenda.

As such, the focus for India’s favourite tech festival on its premier Mumbai edition will be on the role of Mumbai in building on India’s tech agenda. It will bring together several headliners, from unicorn founders and influencers to content creators and folks from the glamour industry.

The Mumbai Pitch Fest

One of the most anticipated events at TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition is The Mumbai Pitch Fest. The session will bring together the freshest crop of the city's most innovative and inspiring startups pitching to the biggest gathering of investors! Founders of this specially curated list of startups will showcase their game-changing ideas over 3-minute pitches to a live audience of a specially appointed jury panel, more than 50 investors, and TechSparks attendees.

Minutes, Mumbai and millions

The format of The Mumbai Pitch Fest is unprecedented in the fact that it will be entirely LIVE, and that even the gathered audience will get to play a role in deciding the winners. Beyond the panel of esteemed judges - notable names from the startup ecosystem which include Anand Jain, Co-founder + Product, CleverTap; Harsh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Dream11; Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund; and Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory.

The jury scorecards will also factor in evaluations from the panel of attending investors. Audience votes will also play a role in the startups’ scores to decide the top three winners. Also, investors do have the authority to make spot investment offers to the pitching startups, and startups could potentially walk away with funding.

The biggest ‍investor collective in Mumbai

The investor line-up for The Mumbai Pitch Fest features some of the biggest names from the investor collective in Mumbai and beyond. These include:

Renuka Ramanath, Founder, MD and CEO, Multiples; Anirudh Singh, Partner, Avataar Venture Partners; Tarun Davda, Partner & Managing Director, Matrix Partners India; Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures - SEA & India; Puneet Kumar, Managing Director, Steadview Capital; Shweta Bhatia, Partner, Head of Technology Investments, Eight Roads Ventures, Ninad Karpe, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC; Maneesh Menon, Principal, Eight Roads, Ravi Srivastava, Partner, Leo Capital; Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder, Stride Ventures; Arjun Vaidya India Lead, V3 Ventures; Shashank Randev, Founder, 100x.vc; Sheetal Bahl Partner, Merak Ventures; and more!

Register as an investor

If you are an investor in early-stage startups we’d be thrilled to have you on board the investor panel at The Mumbai Pitch Fest. Please register your interest to be a part of the panel here.

For startups interested in pitching

If you are a startup with a bold compelling idea that has the potential to disrupt the market, please sign up to be considered for future Pitch Fests here.

Book your TechSparks 2022 Mumbai Edition ticket now.

Access all of this and more, at TechSparks Mumbai with a specially discounted all-access early bird ticket. Hurry! Prices go up very soon!