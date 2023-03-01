Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NEP will make India one of the greatest economic superpowers of world: Australian minister

By Press Trust of India
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 08:07:03 GMT+0000
NEP will make India one of the greatest economic superpowers of world: Australian minister
Australian Education Minister Jason Clare is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between the two countries.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) will take India on the path of becoming one of the greatest economic superpowers of the world.

Clare is on a visit to India from February 28 to March 3. He is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between the two countries.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) is nation changing (policy). It will transform India and skill up its younger generation. It will also set the country on the path of becoming one of the greatest economic superpowers of the world," he told PTI.

The Australian minister was present at Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College for a programme.

Talking about his visit, he noted that both India and Australia will sign an agreement on Thursday for mutual recognition of university degrees of the two countries, making it easier for students studying in one country to get their degrees recognised in the other.

"There will be 10 agreements between Indian and Australian universities, which will help in building a great partnership. At present, Australian universities offer courses. We are moving from providing courses to establishing campuses," he added.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety secure early-stage funds

Daily Capsule
Razorpay’s successive profitable year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NoBroker grabs additional Rs 40 Cr in Series E funding; to collaborate with Google

Blinkit to launch Urban Company-like vertical for home services: Report

EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety secure early-stage funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 1, 2023)

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter