Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round

By Sayan Sen
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 10:26:30 GMT+0000
Defence contractor Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 Cr in Pre-Series B round
Optimized Electrotech plans to utilise the funding to design Intelligent Long Range Surveillance systems, focus on product innovations, and further business development in the aerospace sector.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Optimized Electrotech, a Bangaluru-based defence technology startup, raised Rs 20 crore (approx $2.4 million) in a Pre-Series B funding round to expand its operations.

The equity round was led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group, along with participation from Equanimity Investments, family offices, and high-net-worth investors. It also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, while previous investors including GVFL and Dholakia Ventures again bet on the deeptech startup.

“Investing in Optimized Electrotech is a step towards investing in a secure India. Defence security and surveillance are of paramount importance in the current state of events of growing tensions across borders”. said Rajiv Dadlani.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to design Intelligent Long Range Surveillance systems, focus on product innovations, and further business development in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company has infused artificial intelligence into surveillance to provide indigenously designed and developed surveillance platforms to facilitate governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, mining corporations, civic bodies, and large corporations to respond to threats, including unauthorised drone attacks.

The co-founding team consists of IIT, IISc, and IIM graduates having worked with leading electronics, space, and defence organisations in India and abroad. Optimized Electrotech has applied for four patents, of which two are already granted.

"Optimized Electrotech has immense potential to be a market leader in the surveillance technology. Sandeep and team have a strong pedigree and rich experience and have built a strong foundation in their niche space. We are very excited to partner as long-term investors and support them in their journey,” Dadlani added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SVB’s new CEO assures clients, says bank conducting business as usual

Y Combinator to layoff 20% staff, decrease late-stage investing

First semiconductor fab will be declared in a few weeks: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 14, 2023)

First semiconductor fab will be declared in a few weeks: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

E-rupee worth over Rs 130 Cr in circulation: FM Sitharaman

Wholesale inflation eases to 3.85% in February