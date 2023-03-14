Optimized Electrotech, a Bangaluru-based defence technology startup, raised Rs 20 crore (approx $2.4 million) in a Pre-Series B funding round to expand its operations.

The equity round was led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group, along with participation from Equanimity Investments, family offices, and high-net-worth investors. It also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, while previous investors including GVFL and Dholakia Ventures again bet on the deeptech startup.

“Investing in Optimized Electrotech is a step towards investing in a secure India. Defence security and surveillance are of paramount importance in the current state of events of growing tensions across borders”. said Rajiv Dadlani.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to design Intelligent Long Range Surveillance systems, focus on product innovations, and further business development in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company has infused artificial intelligence into surveillance to provide indigenously designed and developed surveillance platforms to facilitate governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, mining corporations, civic bodies, and large corporations to respond to threats, including unauthorised drone attacks.

The co-founding team consists of IIT, IISc, and IIM graduates having worked with leading electronics, space, and defence organisations in India and abroad. Optimized Electrotech has applied for four patents, of which two are already granted.

"Optimized Electrotech has immense potential to be a market leader in the surveillance technology. Sandeep and team have a strong pedigree and rich experience and have built a strong foundation in their niche space. We are very excited to partner as long-term investors and support them in their journey,” Dadlani added.