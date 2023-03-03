Paytm compliance officer Amit Khera resigns

Amit Khera, Paytm's secretary and compliance officer, resigned on March 2, 2023, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Khera, a compliance professional, joined Paytm in April 2021. He will serve his position till March 14, 2023. "The company will undertake requisite steps for appointment of a company secretary," Paytm said in the BSE filing.

Sonali Singh will serve as Paytm's interim compliance officer from March 15, 2023. A law graduate and company secretary, Singh has worked with Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd.) and the State Bank of India.

At One97 Communications Ltd-run Paytm, Singh will redress investor grievances, ensure compliance of securities law, among other activities.

This management change comes close to a month after Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President at Ant Group, resigned as Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director, from the board of Paytm Group. Feagin had joined Paytm's﻿ board in June 2021, ahead of its initial public offering worth $2.3 billion. China-headquartered Alibaba Group’s firm Ant Financial holds around 25% stake in the company.

Paytm was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and went on to get listed in November 2021 during the tech IPO rush.