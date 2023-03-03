Paytm compliance officer Amit Khera resigns
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 06:45:21 GMT+0000
Amit Khera, Paytm's secretary and compliance officer, resigned on March 2, 2023, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Khera, a compliance professional, joined Paytm in April 2021. He will serve his position till March 14, 2023. "The company will undertake requisite steps for appointment of a company secretary," Paytm said in the BSE filing.
Sonali Singh will serve as Paytm's interim compliance officer from March 15, 2023. A law graduate and company secretary, Singh has worked with Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd.) and the State Bank of India.
At One97 Communications Ltd-run Paytm, Singh will redress investor grievances, ensure compliance of securities law, among other activities.
This management change comes close to a month after Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President at Ant Group, resigned as Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director, from the board of Paytm Group. Feagin had joined Paytm's board in June 2021, ahead of its initial public offering worth $2.3 billion. China-headquartered Alibaba Group’s firm Ant Financial holds around 25% stake in the company.
Paytm was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and went on to get listed in November 2021 during the tech IPO rush.
Edited by Megha Reddy
