Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm compliance officer Amit Khera resigns

By Prasannata Patwa
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 06:45:21 GMT+0000
Paytm compliance officer Amit Khera resigns
The company secretary will serve his position till March 14, 2023, and Sonali Singh will become the interim compliance officer for the payment platform.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amit Khera, Paytm's secretary and compliance officer, resigned on March 2, 2023, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Khera, a compliance professional, joined Paytm in April 2021. He will serve his position till March 14, 2023. "The company will undertake requisite steps for appointment of a company secretary," Paytm said in the BSE filing.

Sonali Singh will serve as Paytm's interim compliance officer from March 15, 2023. A law graduate and company secretary, Singh has worked with Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd.) and the State Bank of India.

At One97 Communications Ltd-run Paytm, Singh will redress investor grievances, ensure compliance of securities law, among other activities.

This management change comes close to a month after Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President at Ant Group, resigned as Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director, from the board of Paytm Group. Feagin had joined Paytm's﻿ board in June 2021, ahead of its initial public offering worth $2.3 billion. China-headquartered Alibaba Group’s firm Ant Financial holds around 25% stake in the company.

Paytm was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and went on to get listed in November 2021 during the tech IPO rush.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

AWS to launch specialist programmes for healthcare, logistics startups

‘Successful automation can eliminate backup failures’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Unlocking the Potential of Entry-Level Talent: How Stride Ahead is Reimagining the Hiring Process

Daily Capsule
Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AWS to launch specialist programmes for healthcare, logistics startups

Spark by spark, women will make the change, says YourStory’s Shradha Sharma at SheSparks 2023

Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023

Ready, Set, Spark: Meet the women changemakers at SheSparks 2023