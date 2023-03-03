Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Of entrepreneurship and determination: Winds of change at SheSparks 2023

By Team YS
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 15:59:57 GMT+0000
Of entrepreneurship and determination: Winds of change at SheSparks 2023
YourStory’s SheSparks 2023 saw women from all spheres and walks of life make the case that women entrepreneurs can no longer be overlooked and underrepresented. The times they are a-changin’.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

From Ada Lovelace, world's first computer programmer, to today’s trailblazing leaders like Biocon Chairperson Kiran-Mazumdar-Shaw, women have always been at the forefront of technological and business innovation. However, despite their extraordinary contributions, women changemakers in tech, business, and other spheres have often been overlooked and underrepresented.

But their time is now.

YourStory’s flagship event SheSparks has become that vessel for change, and how! The 2023 edition saw women achievers and changemakers from all spheres—tech, business, politics, social impact etc—making their case for why women entrepreneurship needs to be put to par.

The day-long event left its audience inspired—taking them through a roller-coaster of emotions that didn’t just sow seeds of change but also a determination to bring women entrepreneurship at par. 

The 10-hour-long celebration of women achievers and changemakers included intriguing fireside chats, diverse panels, captivating keynotes, and deeply moving personal stories.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, kicked off the movement of actionable change, underlining that women will play a critical role in India becoming a $40 trillion economy.

Vani Kola, Founder and MD of Kalaari Capital, unveil 'CXXO State of Women Entrepreneurship Report 2023'. A riveting report, it pointed out that a lot more work needs to be done to enable women-led startups to attract a bigger share of funding, with the investor saying that the "ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women entrepreneurs in terms of building networks of learning, mentorship, and access to growth enablers.”

The path of a woman founder is beset by challenges. The speakers today shone light on a few of these problems that they faced during their journey as startup founders and executives.

“Men and women want different kinds of ‘flexibility’ when it comes to work. Organisations should explore the gender nuances of flexibility in terms of attracting and retaining women talent,” said Neha Jain, Director, Operations and Innovation, at Akamai Technologies.

Naaz Joshi, India’s first transgender model, graced the stage wearing her pageant crown and shocked the room with how she overcame her struggles to win number of international titles, and held up a mirror to society that had sidelined her to the margins. 

Navigating this path alone is not easy so it is always nice to have someone guide you through all the twists and turns. That’s why, Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder at B2B unicorn OfBusiness says “The biggest investment you can make when it comes to financial matters is in a mentor.”

Vani Kola
ALSO READ
Spark by spark, women will make the change, says YourStory’s Shradha Sharma at SheSparks 2023

“An ‘us vs them’ narrative creates reverse discrimination. Men need to be a part of the diversity dialogue at work,” Charusmita Rao, Head, Talent Development, India and APJ, Akamai Technologies, added.

Despite progress towards gender equality, many women continue to face doubts and skepticism regarding their abilities solely because of their gender.

“One of the biggest challenges for women founders is self-doubt. Even if we have conviction, we underplay what we do and it’s a huge waste of time,” said Supriya Paul Co-founder and CEO, Josh Talk. “I could've probably built my startup 4x faster if I didn’t have self-doubt,”

But sometimes even when you see the ground is on fire you must take the leap of faith. “So I'm not a calculated risk taker. I believe taking risks takes you to better places than imagined,” says Aakriti Vohra, Global Network Delegate, LaLiga.

One of the greatest hurdles to entrepreneurship women face is access to finance. And this comes from the reality of women not pulling the financial purse strings.

“There are gaps that need to be addressed, such as how to encourage women, who are naturally good at finance, have a lot of empathy, and have the ability to take cautious risks, to stay in the system and grow into that position of leadership," added Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures SEA and India.

G20 Sherpa for India and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant underlined that for India to grow at 9%-10% each year, the participation of women is a must. 

“Market is not just India but the whole world, and so you women have to disrupt the world,”

he added.

This year’s SheSparks brought the conversations about inclusivity and diversity to the forefront. But talking is not enough; we must recognise and celebrate these women who are leading the revolution. With the SheSparks Awards we aimed to do just that. 

Kant presented the SheSparks Award to women achievers across spheres—investing, manufacturing, politics, social change, business, startups etc.

The day was summarised best by Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India. “This is the best time to be born a woman, and to become an entrepreneur.”

But the message is as loud as it is clear, if you have your heart set at something, go get it.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Pump and dump: SEBI cracks down on Arshad Warsi, others after it finds stock manipulation via YouTube

FreshToHome raises $104M led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

It’s Zomato vs restaurants, again

Daily Capsule
Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

(Weekly funding roundup) Venture capital investments decline by 74%

Majority of startup founders to find access to equity funding challenging in 2023: report

UPI transaction value, volume dip in February after last month’s record highs: NPCI data

VMware and Samsung expand collaboration on 5G tech