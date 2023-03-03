Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women: Vani Kola

By Pooja Malik
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 10:55:38 GMT+0000
Startup ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women: Vani Kola
The Founder and MD of Kalaari Capital unveiled 'CXXO State of Women Entrepreneurship Report 2023' at SheSparks 2023. The report observed that a lot more work needs to be done to bring women entrepreneurship to par.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A stalwart of the Indian startup ecosystem and prominent investor, Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Bengaluru-based ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿, unveiled 'CXXO State of Women Entrepreneurship Report 2023' at SheSparks 2023.

The report observed that a lot more work needs to be done to bring women entrepreneurship to par. The share of VC funding by women is still in the single digits (9%), and only fewer than 1% of active angel investors in India are women. Only 1% of funding is received by women-led startups, and 15% of Indian unicorns have female co-founders—only two are led by female CEOs.

"That must change. The ecosystem needs to be more inclusive towards women entrepreneurs in terms of building networks of learning, mentorship, and access to growth enablers," Kola highlighted.

"Investor support is seen as the most important factor (43.4%) to enable women's entrepreneurship, while family, government, peers, and others contribute 11.3%, 15.1%, 11.3%, and 18.9%, respectively," the report noted.

Kola emphasised that enabling more women entrepreneurs to succeed is very important.

"There are various small steps that we can take at all levels to improve the participation of women in our startup ecosystem and leadership roles. There are different roles and contributions that we as individuals and organisations will have to play. The role of policies that are friendly to women employees and how we apply the gender lens is also an equally important factor," she observed.

“But I think the hard walk and hard work you will have to do yourself,” Kola added.

Vani Kola

Vani Kola, Founder and MD of Kalaari Capital. at SheSparks 2023

ALSO READ
Flexibility is the key to keep women in workforce, say experts at SheSparks 2023

Women's relationships with finance 

Kola also pointed out a gap when it comes to women's financial literacy.

"Women have an uneasy, uncomfortable relationship with money, and it shows up in many places, like how women are asked for compensation in board meetings," she said.

Several factors come into play when women founders negotiate equity or present their business plans as compared to their male counterparts. The venture capitalist noted that 80% of women have to justify how they deal with money. 

Most also don't look after their personal finances. "Me included; I didn't use to because, as they say, most doctors don't take care of their own health and the cobbler doesn't take care of his shoes, and venture capitalists are not otherwise," Kola chuckled. 

But the core question remains: what changes in our daily lives can affect a larger shift? What can be done better to bring more role models into society to aspire women to start their journey?

"It's consistency, and it's discipline. It's the focus," Kola replied.

The investor highlighted that having a sense of purpose is of utmost importance to achieve, and it's essential to derive inspiration from wherever we can.

"...I derive inspiration from so many women that I meet causally, or are integral parts of my life for the example that they serve, from which I can take anything and learn, and it is not about [being in] a place in life, the success, the visibility, or even the age," she added.

Disclaimer: Kalaari Capital is an investor in YourStory.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Thought by thought, action by action: Chintan Vaishnav asserts the need for a robust response to inequality

“20% of all phones in India will be smart phones by 2015” SrinivasBalasubramanian, CEO, Photon Infotech

AWS to launch specialist programmes for healthcare, logistics startups

Daily Capsule
Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Greenko raises $700M to fund pumped storage projects

Flexibility is the key to keep women in workforce, say experts at SheSparks 2023

World Bank commits $1B to India for public healthcare infrastructure

Thought by thought, action by action: Chintan Vaishnav asserts the need for a robust response to inequality