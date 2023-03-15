Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup investors to remain cautious in 2023, correction in valuation likely: Report

By Thimmaya Poojary
March 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 15 2023 08:25:29 GMT+0000
Startup investors to remain cautious in 2023, correction in valuation likely: Report
The Bain & Company report said investors in early-stage investment category are expected to double down on emerging sectors such as gaming, healthtech, and EV.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian startup investors will likely continue to remain cautious in 2023, given the global macroeconomic headwinds. However, the positive news is that trends indicate the ecosystem will emerge more resilient, a report from Bain & Company says.

Titled “India Venture Capital Report 2023," the report said the downturn in the funding momentum in startups continued during the second half of 2022 but noted, “While these headwinds had an influence on funding in India, the broader economic outlook remained relatively resilient.”

According to the report, 2022 was a year of recalibration as VC funding momentum slowed down across the world, including India. Investments in the country saw a 33% compression from $38.5 billion to $25.7 billion over 2021–2022.

India’s share in Asia-Pacific VC reached ~20%, growing from ~17% in 2021 as investments in Asia-Pacific declined faster than in India in 2022. Consumer tech, fintech, and SaaS continued to dominate VC investments, accounting for ~70% of funding in 2022. However, consumer tech declined in salience, from ~50% to <35%.

investment funding
ALSO READ
Venture capital inflow in February declines 77% as investors remain cautious

Despite this scenario, Bain & Company noted that investors are expected to double down on early-stage dealmaking and innovation in emergent spaces such as gaming, healthtech, electric vehicles (EVs) and AI-led use cases.

Participation from a wider investor base which includes micro VCs, family offices, and global funds foraying into India is likely to sustain, the report said,

However, late-stage startups might have to rethink their next steps as the focus will be on unit economics to drive profitability and conserve cash for a longer runway.

“Some M&A-driven consolidation and potentially flat or down rounds may be in the offing as investors revaluate assets in their portfolios,” the report said.

Given these challenges, the long-term outlook looks encouraging as Bain & Company noted that global investors are likely to remain positive about the India Story given the broad indicators such as solid macro-fundamentals, a large consumption opportunity, a sizeable workforce entering the formal economy, a digitally enabled population, and a deepening innovation ecosystem.

The report highlighted the strides made by the indigenously built technology stack in the country. The year 2023 is likely to mark the beginning of the “India Stack” going global, with cross-border UPI, open APIs to enable eKYC and other services to be leveraged by players in other countries.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HealthPlix Technologies raises $22M in Series C funding round

Femtech startup Gynoveda grabs $10M led by India Alternative Fund

Discover Rajasthan’s rapidly growing technology and startup ecosystems at this year’s Rajasthan IT Day celebrations

Zomato liquidates its subsidiary in Jordan

Daily Capsule
SVB collapse shakes global markets
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Discover Rajasthan’s rapidly growing technology and startup ecosystems at this year’s Rajasthan IT Day celebrations

The Mumbai Pitch Fest to spotlight India’s emerging disruptive startups and have the biggest lineup of investors

Meet the three winning startups from the grand finale of Dell Startup Challenge Season 6

How 3 friends are making surgery a seamless experience with Pristyn Care