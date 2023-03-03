VMware and Samsung expand collaboration on 5G tech

VMware, Samsung expand collaboration on 5G tech

VMware has expanded its collaboration with Samsung resulting in the integration of Samsung’s O-RAN compliant virtualized RAN solutions and VMware Telco Cloud Platform as part of the DISH Wireless 5G network buildout.

This milestone advances the ongoing efforts between the two companies to enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to gain the full benefits of Open RAN networks, according to a statement.

VMware and Samsung announced their global 5G collaboration in 2020, and have since co-developed a validated architecture and cell site deployment model integrating the Samsung virtualized Distributed Unit (vDU) running on top of the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

The two companies are now working together to make the evolution of 5G Open RAN networks enabled by a cloud-native architecture simpler for CSPs.

Veenam Software unveils data protection solution for Microsoft 365

Veeam Software, a data protection company has released a new Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7, a backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 including Microsoft.

According to the company, the latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 strengthens data protection by enabling immutability, delivering advanced monitoring and analytics across the backup infrastructure environment along with increased control for BaaS (backup as a service) through a deeper integration with Veeam Service Provider Console.

“Microsoft 365 is at the center of communications for many organizations and protecting that data at the highest level has never been more important,” said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “With 78% of organizations protecting Microsoft 365 with either third-party or BaaS, companies recognise the need to protect their critical data and the ability to rapidly recover from inevitable ransomware and cyber-attacks.”

FedEx connects with SMEs on need for digital transformation

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, the global logistics company has unveiled its eighth edition of The SME Connect series on ‘Future-Fit SMEs: Unlocking Growth Opportunities through Digital Transformation.

The SME Connect series is a thought leadership and knowledge-sharing platform for SMEs to interact with industry and subject matter experts for solution-focused discussions that can bring value to their business.

The current edition of FedEx SME Connect focuses on the need for SMEs to accelerate their digital capabilities, which is critical for business success. The pandemic accelerated the use of advanced technology, enabled digital transformation, and increased levels of automation.

The recent Economic Survey 2023, highlighted a surge in the adoption of digital solutions by MSMEs, like e-commerce and e-procurement, with the potential of increased revenues and margins, access to new markets, and client acquisition. However, despite the benefits and opportunities digitalization brings, there are many SMEs that have not digitally transitioned.

