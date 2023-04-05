Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot: Forbes

With a net worth of $83.4 billion, Ambani, 65, was ranked at No. 9 on the world billionaire list.

Press Trust of India119 Stories
Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot: Forbes

Wednesday April 05, 2023,

4 min Read

Mukesh Ambani has regained his spot as Asia's richest person after rival Gautam Adani tumbled to No. 24, Forbes said in its Billionaire 2023 list released on Tuesday.

"Adani was the world's third-richest person on January 24, when he was worth nearly $126 billion. A report issued by US short-seller Hindenburg Research later that day, however, sent his companies' shares plummeting," Forbes said.

His net worth is now $47.2 billion and is the second richest Indian behind Ambani.

With a net worth of $83.4 billion, Ambani, 65, was ranked at No. 9 on the world billionaire list.

"Last year, Ambani's oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to surpass USD 100 billion in revenue," Forbes said.

Ambani, it said, sidestepped speculation about succession by giving his children key roles last year: Older son Akash is the chairman of telecom arm Jio Infocomm; daughter Isha is the head of the retail business; and younger son Anant works in Reliance's new energy ventures.

The 25 richest people in the world are worth a collective $2.1 trillion, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list, down a combined $200 billion from $2.3 trillion in 2022.

"Two-thirds of the top 25 are poorer than they were last year, compared to around half of the list overall," it said.

No one lost more than Jeff Bezos as Amazon shares crashed by 38%. The drop lopped $ 57 billion from Bezos' fortune and knocked him from No. 2 in the world in 2022 to No. 3 this year.

This year's second-biggest loser, Elon Musk, had it worse. He lost his title of world's richest person after his pricey purchase of Twitter, which he funded in part by the sale of Tesla shares, helping to spook investors.

Musk, who is worth $39 billion less than a year ago, is now No. 2.

With $11 billion net worth, Bernard Arnault, the French luxury goods tycoon, tops the list for the first time on the back of a banner year at LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co., among others.

Also Read
India's richest 1% own more than 40% of total wealth: Oxfam

Musk, 51, with $180 billion net worth, is ranked No. 2, followed by Jeff Bezos with $114 billion net worth.

"There are a record number of Indians on Forbes' 2023 list of the World's Billionaires - 169 in all, up from 166 last year. But their combined wealth faced a reality check, dropping 10% to $675 billion, from $750 billion on the 2022 list," Forbes said.

The majority of that decline came from one high-profile saga: the stock rout of companies in the Adani Group, following a January report of fraud allegations by short-seller Hindenburg Research (allegations the Adani Group has denied).

"The infrastructure and commodities tycoon, who briefly became the world's second richest person last September and was the world's third richest person for most of January, slipped to No. 24 globally. He is now India's second wealthiest citizen," it said.

Adani's elder brother Vinod was estimated to be worth nearly $10 billion "but not counted as an Indian billionaire due to his Cyprus passport," it said.

With the sheen off the tech sector, software magnate Shiv Nadar's fortune tumbled 11% from a year ago to $25.6 billion, but he retained his position as the country's third richest person.

Despite declining demand for Covid-19 vaccines, India's vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla--whose portfolio includes listed financial services firm Poonawalla Fincorp as well as privately held vaccine giant Serum Institute of India -- held onto his spot as the country's fourth richest person, though his net worth fell 7 $ from a year ago to $22.6 billion.

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal was ranked at No. 5 followed by OP Jindal Group matriarch Savitri Jindal, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi and Radhakishan Damani, whose Avenue Supermarts owns the DMart retail chain.

Kumar Birla is ranked at No. 9 and Uday Kotak at No. 10.

Among the newcomers is the youngest Indian billionaire, 36-year-old Nikhil Kamath, who co-founded discount brokerage Zerodha with his older sibling Nithin Kamath (also a newcomer). The Bengaluru brothers are worth $1.1 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively.

Four people returned to the list this year after previously falling off, including Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra. The 99 year-old patriarch is the oldest Indian billionaire and has a net worth of $billion.

Twenty-three people from last year's list didn't make the cut this time, including metals magnate Anil Agarwal, who's weighed down by debt, and payments pioneer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, whose One97 Communications has seen its shares steadily fall since its IPO in late 2021 amid increasing competition for its Paytm payments app and prominent investors, such as SoftBank and Alibaba, paring their stakes.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Initial IPL TV viewership gives confidence and validation of strategy, says Disney Star

Magenta Mobility, Lightmetrics, Apptile, Ossus Biorenewables raise funding

Stand-Up India: 7 Years, Rs 40,700 Cr Sanctioned, 1.8 Lakh Beneficiaries

Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

Daily Capsule
Inside Zoho’s R&D push; A dedicated app for ONDC
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Magenta Mobility, Lightmetrics, Apptile, Ossus Biorenewables raise funding

Stand-Up India: 7 Years, Rs 40,700 Cr Sanctioned, 1.8 Lakh Beneficiaries

Fantasy Sports revenue to rise 30-35% to Rs 2,900-3,100 Cr this IPL season

WhatsApp Android Update: New Interface & Bottom Navigation Bar