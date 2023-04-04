NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have unveiled the four astronauts selected to journey around the Moon on Artemis II, marking a significant step towards establishing a long-term presence on the lunar surface for scientific and exploratory purposes. The announcement was made during an event held near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson highlighted the importance of the Artemis II crew, which consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, as well as CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Their collaborative effort represents a new era of space exploration for future generations, known as the Artemis Generation.

Artemis II's 10-day mission will involve launching aboard the Space Launch System rocket and testing the Orion spacecraft's life-support systems. This will validate the necessary techniques and capabilities for deep space human habitation. The mission will build on the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission and pave the way for the first woman and person of colour to reach the Moon, as well as future long-term human exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.

The Artemis II crew will be the first humans to fly near the Moon in over 50 years, showcasing the best of humanity and creating new opportunities for scientific discoveries and partnerships. The crew members have various spaceflight experiences, including previous stints on the International Space Station and record-setting achievements.