Cyber breaches hit 92% of Indian firms in 2022: Fortinet report

Lack of cybersecurity professionals impacted defences of Indian enterprises, says report

Indian organisations face escalating cybersecurity risks due to skills shortage and 92% of them experienced cyber breaches in 2022, underlining the urgent need for cybersecurity skills training, according to a report by Fortinet.

The 2023 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap report of Fortinet says an estimated 3.14 million professionals are needed to fill the global cybersecurity workforce gap. The report says that 24% of Indian organisations experienced five or more breaches. One repercussion of this is that many short-staffed cybersecurity teams are burdened and strained as they try to keep up with thousands of daily threat alerts and attempt to manage disparate solutions to properly protect their organisation’s devices and data.

The report notes that nearly half 43% of organisations in India suffered breaches in the past 12 months that cost more than $1 million to remediate, which is up from 38% of organisations compared to last year’s report. At the same time, 69% of Indian organisations expect the number of cyberattacks to increase over the next 12 months, further compounding the need to fill crucial cyber positions to help strengthen organisations’ security postures.

Cognizant named leader in healthcare report by Everest

Cognizant, a leading technology services company has been named a Leader of healthcare cloud-based core administration in a new report by Everest Group. In its review of 14 IT healthcare service providers, Everest Group recognised Cognizant's TriZetto practice as a Leader for its extensive portfolio of services, strong vertical and technical capabilities, and positive client feedback.

In placing Cognizant in the Leader quadrant, Everest Group's assessment highlighted Cognizant's cutting-edge technology, domain expertise, and end-to-end, scalable solutions, including plan design, claims administration, and risk management. The company's Robotic Process Automation technology was noted for its successful approach to claims adjudication, along with TriZetto's Facets and QNXT pre-built interfaces that support seamless vendor transitions.

Ex-Wipro executive joins Birlasoft as CFO

Birlasoft, an IT services company and part of the C K Birla Group has appointed former Wipro executive Kamini Shah as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will be part of executive leadership. Kamini has over 25 years of experience in finance, supply chain, commercial and business planning & operations functions.

In her most recent role, she was with Wipro where she was the CFO for Americas One and led the structuring of commercial proposals and deal pricing across multiple geographies. Before that, she worked for several Fortune 500 companies.

Birlasoft MD and CEO Angan Guha said, “Kamini is a highly accomplished finance leader with a proven track record of driving financial transformation and profitability at scale. Her financial and business acumen will add significant value to the firm, aiding us in our growth trajectory.”