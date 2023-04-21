Google Unveils DeepMind: Merging AI Powerhouses for a Better World

Google recently announced the formation of Google DeepMind, a joint venture that combines Alphabet Inc's DeepMind and Google Research's Brain team. The collaboration is set to further expand Google's AI research and development capabilities and strives to make a positive impact on society by addressing some of humanity's greatest challenges.

The integration of the two research entities under the Google DeepMind umbrella aims to foster AI innovation that can transform industries, advance scientific knowledge, and serve diverse communities worldwide. Demis Hassabis, DeepMind CEO, expressed excitement about working closely with colleagues across Google Product Areas to create groundbreaking AI research and products that can enhance the lives of billions of people.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the rapid advancements in AI technology and shared the company's vision for the future. Google DeepMind, a new research group formed by merging the Brain team and DeepMind, will focus on developing highly capable AI systems that are built responsibly and safely.

The past decade has seen significant achievements in AI, such as AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence-to-sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and TensorFlow and JAX-supported large-scale ML models.

Founded in 2010, DeepMind, an AI research startup, has been at the forefront of machine learning systems, employing deep neural networks and neuroscientific models. Google acquired the company in 2014, positioning itself at the cutting edge of deep learning technology with potential applications across various industries.

Google Brain, established in 2011, is a dedicated AI research division that explores deep learning processes using existing infrastructure, natural language processing, and machine learning. The team's most significant contribution is the development of TensorFlow, an open-source software library that provides public access to neural networks.

The merger of Google Brain and DeepMind into a single entity, Google DeepMind, is poised to significantly boost Google's AI research and development efforts. Pichai emphasized the company's commitment to AI-driven innovation, citing improvements in products such as Search, Gmail, YouTube, and Pixel phones as examples. Hassabis is confident that the new organization will foster the development of more sophisticated, secure, and ethically designed AI systems.

The newly formed Google DeepMind, backed by a talented team, computing power, and resources, is ready to spearhead the next wave of AI advancements across Google and Alphabet Inc. products. With Hassabis at the helm, the team aims to create groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future of the AI industry and the world at large.